A Trial Can’t Bring Justice for George Floyd

On Sunday, the day before the opening of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murdering George Floyd, protesters gathered around the county court building, in black T-shirts that read, “A man was lynched in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.” The building has been largely emptied out, 58 judges sent home to conduct court business by video conference. “The fear of having the government center overrun is real,” Chief Hennepin County District Judge Toddrick Barnette told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “After January 6, there was a significant change in how we’re going to protect the buildings and how we’re going to protect the people coming and going in the courthouse.” The building itself has been transformed into “something reminiscent of Cold War-era Berlin,” observed Matt Sepic at MPR News. “The grounds are encircled with concrete barricades, chain-link fencing and razor wire.” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has now asked the state legislature to pass Governor Tim Walz’s proposed security fund for the trial of $35 million.

The whole trial is a rarity, as exceptionally few of the people police kill, around 1,000 each year, will have their stories heard by a court considering whether their death was a murder. More people know by now—after Breonna Taylor, after Eric Garner, after Tamir Rice, all killed by police whom prosecutors failed to indict for their role in their deaths—that the likelihood that the Chauvin trial will produce justice is small, if a murder conviction could even be considered justice for George Floyd. Just a few days before jury selection began Monday, the House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Act, another attempt at reform that moves more funding to police, while using Floyd’s name, and without addressing the factors that led to his killing. While attention may be pulled to the trial and police reform measures, the work that has arguably most decreased the chances that police will kill is the grassroots campaigns across the country that, collectively, have cut more than $840 million from police departments, according to a new analysis from Interrupting Criminalization, an initiative at the Barnard Center for Research on Women, while securing investments of at least $160 million in communities. Justice for George Floyd isn’t just or only about using the criminal legal system to convict a police officer of murder, or making it likelier to indict a police officer, or creating more oversight of police misconduct. Justice is—or perhaps only begins with—ending police killings.

For all the unknowns and potential system failures presented by Chauvin’s trial, the public will at least have access to it through a livestream. Few observers, including members of the media, will be physically present, making a livestream a serious accessibility issue. Inside the courtroom, all participants will be masked, with plexiglass partitions erected between them. The coronavirus was a considerable factor in when and how the trial will proceed, including who is available to sit on the jury. Some data suggests that Black and Latinx people are less likely (or able) to report for jury duty during the pandemic, because they have been disproportionately more likely to contract or otherwise be impacted by Covid-19. Lower-income people are in a similar situation with the economic fallout from the virus. As a result, “people who might be willing to serve on a jury right now skew whiter and more conservative,” writes Cara Bayles at Law360.