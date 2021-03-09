A Trial Can’t Bring Justice for George Floyd

For all the unknowns and potential system failures presented by Chauvin’s trial, the public will at least have access to it through a livestream. Few observers, including members of the media, will be physically present, making a livestream a serious accessibility issue. Inside the courtroom, all participants will be masked, with plexiglass partitions erected between them. The coronavirus was a considerable factor in when and how the trial will proceed, including who is available to sit on the jury. Some data suggests that Black and Latinx people are less likely (or able) to report for jury duty during the pandemic, because they have been disproportionately more likely to contract or otherwise be impacted by Covid-19. Lower-income people are in a similar situation with the economic fallout from the virus. As a result, “people who might be willing to serve on a jury right now skew whiter and more conservative,” writes Cara Bayles at Law360.

The trial will be shaped by the inequities deepened by the pandemic, along with the routine mechanics of the court system’s biases against Black people. Prospective jurors have already completed an unusually lengthy questionnaire, which, in addition to asking about their familiarity with the case, probes their political beliefs and opinions about systemic racism. Jurors have been asked if they participated in a protest this summer, if they carried a sign, and what it said. They were instructed to rank how strongly they agree with the following statements, among others: “I think that news reports about police brutality against racial minorities [are] only the tip of the iceberg,” “I support defunding the Minneapolis Police Department.” How favorably or unfavorably, they were asked, do they view Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter? “In an ideal world you want somebody who hasn’t formed an opinion,” Aviva Orenstein, a law professor at Indiana University Maurer School, told Reuters. “Do you know a Black person who has not formed an opinion about George Floyd?” What also concerns some legal observers is that these questions will become a pretext for excluding Black jurors, which is barred based on the Batson decision by the Supreme Court. “They’ll be able to point to a question and go, ‘No, here’s why we challenged this guy. Not because of his race, because of his answer on Question 23,’” a jury consultant told Bayles at Law360. “There’s going to be a lot of attorneys bending over backwards to make it clear they’re not just going along racial lines.”

At the same time, Congress is considering its own role in police reform, taking up legislation driven by the summer’s uprisings and demands to defund the police. Yet the first such bill to pass the House, the George Floyd Act, increases police funding. “Congress made sure to include $750M in the George Floyd Act to investigate the deadly use of force by law enforcement,” wrote Derecka Purnell at The Guardian. “Protesters have been demanding to defund the police to keep us safe; not spend millions of dollars to investigate how we die. We know how we die—the police.” A very different approach is found in the BREATHE Act, backed by the Electoral Justice Project of the Movement for Black Lives, and supported by Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts and Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan. It is a bill more clearly aligned with the analysis of policing you could find on the streets this summer: Defund the police and invest in communities.