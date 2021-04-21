Walter Mondale’s Visionary Liberalism Is Still Echoing Today

Subsequent history blurred the visionary nature of Mondale’s liberalism in the Senate. By not running for president in 1976 (“I don’t want to spend the next two years in Holiday Inns,” he memorably said at the time), Mondale lost a chance to articulate his own platform for the future of the Democratic Party. He was powerful as vice president—the first occupant of that office not to spend his life attending second-tier international funerals and championing third-tier administration causes—but he was always in Carter’s shadow.

When Mondale finally ran for president in 1984, he first had to combat tired journalistic clichés about whether he had the “fire in his belly” to fight for the job. (Embarrassing confession: I used that expression more than once writing about the campaign for Newsweek.) During the primaries, Mondale ran as the candidate of the Democratic establishment while the political energy flowed to the underdog candidacy of Gary Hart and his “new ideas.” (Yes, these were the same ideas that Mondale successfully belittled in a debate by quoting a Wendy’s commercial: “Where’s the beef?”) New York Governor Mario Cuomo’s mother memorably encapsulated Mondale’s image problem by likening the former vice president to the blandest Italian food imaginable: polenta.

The mood at the 1984 Democratic Convention in San Francisco, as I recall, reflected the forced gaiety of a party that knows it is doomed. Ronald Reagan and his “morning in America” was too popular—and the Democratic Party, after its landslide defeat in 1980, was too lost to know what to do about it. It is telling that Cuomo delivered the most memorable speech at the convention, instead of Mondale. In fact, there were moments when it seemed like a Draft Cuomo effort could erupt at any minute.