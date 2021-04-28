Given the fact that we are in what we hope are the latter days of a global pandemic that arrived on these shores during a Democratic presidential primary that was all but defined by vigorous interparty debates over Medicare for All and the future of health care reform, you wouldn’t be a fool to imagine that the issue might be a priority for President Joe Biden. But as the administration gears up to release its long-discussed American Families Plan, which has broadly united the idea of “care” with “infrastructure” on numerous fronts, it remains unclear how much attention health care is slated to get. Many Democrats back a permanent expansion of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies; another ideologically mixed group of 17 Senators and over 80 Representatives have focused on a different tack, signing onto calls to expand the Medicare program. On this, they’re even in lockstep with then-President-elect Biden, who vowed to lower the eligibility age from 65 to 60 back in November.

The latter group is on to something: Democrats are in a position to achieve the greatest expansion of Medicare since its enactment, and they’d be knuckleheads not to seize the chance. Not only is the program wildly popular with the public, relative to its for-profit peers as well as the ACA writ large, it’s also more cost-efficient. With the right approach, an expansion would represent a significant incremental step toward single payer healthcare and provide a measurable benefit to a vital political constituency in the process.

Implemented in 1965 as part of President Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” program, Medicare is, for many Americans, the closest available referent to a universal single-payer healthcare system (hence its popularity as a slogan to evoke legislation for the latter). Paid for by a combination of payroll taxes, general revenue, and very low premiums, Medicare covers nearly all Americans age 65 and over—a largely nonworking population that was by midcentury left particularly vulnerable by the ascendancy of the employer-sponsored health insurance system, which struggled to finagle much of a profit out of the sickest, most elderly patients. The traditional Medicare program had two parts: Part A, which fully covers most enrollees’ hospital costs, and Part B, which covers doctors’ visits but charges patients a low premium and contains some cost-sharing mechanisms. Patients who want prescription drug coverage can only pick between private Part D plans; yet another separate “Medigap” plan helps to caulk the holes in Parts B and D.