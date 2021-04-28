Which brings us back to the Democrats urging Medicare expansion: Simply calling for “lowering the age” of eligibility for Medicare raises a few questions, the specifics of which the broad array of Democrats calling for it have yet to hammer out. For example, if a Sanders proposal simply offered an automatic blanket, zero-premium Medicare Part A plan for everyone 55 and older, this would be a substantially more significant policy swing than if his plan to lower eligibility merely offered those in that same age group an option to buy into the program. The latter approach would likely be cheaper than individual plans on the Obamacare exchanges, but it would still have major shortcomings. More importantly, without beefing up the original Medicare program to “level the playing field” between the public version and the private one that’s currently sponging off it, the latter approach to lowering the eligibility age might only further an already galling disparity: fast-tracking even younger and healthier patients onto private Medicare Advantage plans while abandoning the public Medicare plans that struggle to prop them up.

Reports of Democrats’ pressuring Biden to “lower the Medicare age” have largely brushed past their arguably more essential demands, such as: expanding the benefits package of traditional Medicare by capping out-of-pocket costs for Part B; tacking on dental, hearing, and vision care to the public plans; and allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices under Part D. Apart from being urgently necessary from a medical standpoint—the health of your teeth, ears, and eyeballs is just as important as your kidneys!—such moves would make traditional Medicare a much better deal relative to its private-sector counterpart. By improving the benefits of traditional Medicare and luring enrollees away from privately managed Medigap and Advantage plans, Democrats can bolster the health care financing system by funding public programs, as opposed to sending billions of dollars in ACA subsidies straight to private gatekeepers. Meanwhile, aging Americans will be materially relieved of staggering costs that push them to, say, skip filling both prescriptions and cavities. To top it off, there are rumors afoot that suggest the age cohort that would reap these benefits votes in large numbers!

It’s common to hear proponents of universal health care disparage incremental steps toward their ultimate goal. But significantly expanding the scope of the Medicare program, lowering the age of eligibility for it, and rolling back the profits of the private insurers that leech money and efficiency from the public system writ large, would be the type of incremental step that all of the Democrats participating in the larger health care reform debate could end up commending—and reaping an electoral advantage from.