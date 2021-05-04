Josh Hawley and the GOP’s Fake War Against Big Tech

Hawley may be smarter than this, but put-on ignorance is a feature of a Republican leadership that would rather deny its elite credentials. (At one point, Hawley disparagingly refers to the founders of Google as “Silicon Valley PhD students” without acknowledging that they attended Stanford at the same time that he was an undergraduate there.) Fusing the false populism of Trumpism with a Republican establishment that has never seen a tax cut it doesn’t like, Hawley’s proposed solutions to our Big Tech problem are lacking. He says nothing about strengthening unions or raising corporate tax rates. He says little about actually breaking up companies or using the power of the Department of Justice and regulatory agencies to check tech behavior. He seems to want it both ways, aspiring to a more activist, trust-busting government while never actually promising substantive interventions, since he must maintain his congenital opposition to “big government.”

Some of Hawley’s ideas, like his proposed Do Not Track legislation to give users more ability to opt out of online surveillance, bear consideration, or at least are founded in worthwhile principles. He seems aghast at the scope of digital surveillance, though he overlooks the U.S. government’s own complicity in this state of affairs. He wants a “new Glass-Steagall Act for the tech sector [that] would halt tech’s march into every industry in America and circumscribe its dominance over American life,” but he says nothing about other forms of corporate consolidation and influence. Other suggestions seem insignificant or misguided: Hawley would like to ban the infinite scrolling of the Facebook news feed and YouTube’s autoplay feature, saying they enmesh users in addictive habits. He’d also like to raise the legal age to open a social media account from 13 to 16 and require that users submit an ID. Perhaps most significantly, he would like to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act—a brief but profoundly influential law that essentially immunizes internet companies from legal liability for the content posted on their services. Hawley seems to have little idea of how to replace it (or what the consequences of not doing so might be).

“Corporate liberalism, oligarchy, rule by the elite—these need not be our destiny,” suggests Hawley. He’s right, but he doesn’t seem to know how to avoid them. From Trump to Ted Cruz to Hawley, the new strains of right-wing populism have always rung false, promoting culture-war grievances in place of material progress. But however misleading, this crude populism has appealed to a genuine political constituency that often merges conservative thought with a sense that government and the prevailing corporate order have failed them, that the millionaires in Congress, especially decadent liberals, have no idea what they need. It would be a mistake to dismiss it entirely.