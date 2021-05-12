The Republican “Civil War” Is Actually Just the Trump GOP Against a Few Losers

As she fought to keep her job as the third-most powerful Republican in the House of Representatives, Liz Cheney returned again and again to the same argument. The GOP had a choice: It could continue to embrace Donald Trump and his lies about the 2020 election, or it could follow a more principled path. “The Republican Party is at a turning point,” she wrote in a Washington Post op-ed, “Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution.” Cheney’s broadside, like her other post–January 6 public statements, wasn’t convincing enough to her colleagues, who voted to oust her from her leadership role on Wednesday. It was, however, a beacon to other disillusioned Republicans.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that “over 100” prominent Republicans had answered her call. Organized by Miles Taylor—a former Trump administration official who rose to fame as the author of the anonymous quasi-tell-all A Warning, which purported to be an insider account of the Trump White House’s misrule—the group included a number of other sort-of prominent Republicans, including former Homeland Security chief Tom Ridge, former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman, and former representatives Charlie Dent and Barbara Comstock. “When in our democratic republic, forces of conspiracy, division, and despotism arise, it is the patriotic duty of citizens to act collectively in defense of liberty and justice,” the as-yet-unnamed group wrote in a statement. The implication, of course, is that the patriots have finally arrived. More realistically, we might call this “a bunch of people with the word ‘former’ in their title.” Not a single sitting Republican at any level has opted to join their ranks.



Cheney is now free to join up. There are those who have speculated that she may pull an Obi-Wan Kenobi, becoming more powerful than ever, having been struck down: a martyr whose voice will only grow more deafening. But the problem with Cheney, Taylor, and the surviving Never Trump apparatchiks is that the fight has been lost. On Tuesday, Taylor vowed on CNN that “the civil war within the GOP is not ending. Today, it is just beginning.” Wrong: Wars require two armies. The effort to salvage the Republican Party or to create a new, anti-Trump conservative alternative failed years ago.

