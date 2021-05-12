The Republican “Civil War” Is Actually Just the Trump GOP Against a Few Losers

Anti-Trump conservatives have toiled at their task for nearly six years now, with the megaphones of CNN and MSNBC at their beck and call. Through all their declamations against the rise of Trumpism and their lamentations about the decline of True Conservatism, this faction has largely failed to make inroads with Republican voters. Trump remains wildly popular and is the odds-on favorite to win the party’s 2024 nomination, should he decide to seek it. There may be some division among the Republican electorate—a recent poll found that 50 percent of Republicans supported the GOP more than the former president, with 44 percent avowing the reverse—but it has yet to pay any meaningful dividends for the Never Trumpers. Trump still holds sway; Cheney’s ouster is, in fact, only proof of the outsize influence he still has in Washington. Republican leaders and voters seem well poised and positioned to further purge anyone who dares call out the former president’s election lies for what they are. Meanwhile, no major anti-Trump figure has emerged on the right with the charisma and ideas sufficient to lead the party out of the wilderness. That figure almost certainly won’t be Liz Cheney—and it shouldn’t be.



Only 18 percent of Republican voters, per a Morning Consult poll published on Wednesday, believe that Cheney should have been allowed to hold onto her role in the party’s conference; 50 percent supported her removal, while 31 percent had no opinion or didn’t know enough to form one. She is, by far, the least popular member of congressional Republican leadership, with only 14 percent of respondents attesting to having a favorable view of her. Mitch McConnell, who has also taken fire from President Trump for his refusal to push to overturn the 2020 election, is more than twice as popular.



Taylor and Cheney’s diagnosis of the malady, to be fair, is accurate. “This is us saying that a group of more than 100 prominent Republicans think that the situation has gotten so dire with the Republican Party that it is now time to seriously consider whether an alternative might be the only option,” Taylor told The New York Times. The GOP’s one consistent principle is that any Democratic electoral victory is inherently illegitimate.

