The Associated Press Gives in to Right-Wing Trolls

The right-wing media excels at using mainstream outlets’ “neutrality” to stoke these kind of conflicts. With Wilder, the Washington Free Beacon played Lucy, holding the football; The Associated Press as the hapless Charlie Brown. The correct response to these kinds of pseudo-scandals is obvious. Wilder’s presence in a newsroom in Arizona does not affect the coverage of Gaza and Israel. Wilder is not directing any of the organization’s coverage. So, then: Who cares? Go away. Instead, the AP gave these maniacs a scalp, which only ever guarantees that the hooligans will be back for more. When there’s chum in the water, the sharks return.



There is, moreover, no other remedy for this. Wilder was fired for having an opinion on one of the most contentious and important issues in the world, like a lot of human beings. The precedent being set here—that any level of “activism,” even as a teenager or college student bars a career in mainstream journalism—is an abysmal one. Having been encouraged by the Associated Press, the right will move on to their next victim without much thought.



“There’s no question I was just canceled,” Wilder told the Chronicle. “This is exactly the issue with the rhetoric around ‘cancel culture.’ To Republicans, cancel culture is usually seen as teens or young people online advocating that people be held accountable over accusations of racism or whatever it may be, but when it comes down to who actually has to deal with the lifelong ramifications of the selective enforcement of cancel culture — specifically over the issue of Israel and Palestine — it’s always the same side.” Despite constantly whining about “cancel culture” the right maintains a strict devotion to the practice. The weird and tacit acceptance of the right’s line on the issue among the media’s elite gatekeepers has begat no end of ironies; the fact that Bari Weiss, known far and wide for her efforts to get an Arab professor fired for his comments on Israel, has been somehow reborn as some anti-censorship crusader is just one of the more baroque absurdities in this era of the Culture Wars.

