Elizabeth MacDonough Is the Most Quietly Consequential Person in Washington

This week, the mettle of Washington’s reconciliation experts will be newly tested. As Bloomberg’s Erik Wasson reported on Wednesday, the parliamentarian made it clear that Democrats’ second bite of the reconciliation apple will come with some caveats. In her ruling, MacDonough clarified that “to revise a budget resolution, such as the fiscal 2021 resolution used to pass the Covid-19 relief bill in March, the measure must go through committee and have floor amendment votes,” making a revision at least as arduous a task as drawing up a new budget from scratch. Moreover, MacDonough said, any budget revision would have to be justified on the basis of some “new economic downturn.”

For Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, this adds considerable complications to getting an ambitious agenda passed. And it may rekindle some of the anger that Democrats projected in MacDonough’s direction back in February, after she ruled that a raise in the federal minimum wage could not be included in the pandemic relief bill. That decision led to some Democrats calling for her dismissal, while others urged her ruling to be disregarded outright. It’s not often that a Senate parliamentarian is the target of such frustration or fury; rarer still to see one lose their job for doing their duty. Suddenly, however, MacDonough had become something that she otherwise seems to prefer to avoid being: interesting.



MacDonough is one of the most powerful lawyers in the country, imbued with the power to make rulings that have sweeping consequences for the entire country. The senators and colleagues who know her best, however, describe MacDonough as one of the most personable people in Washington. Senators from both parties frequently approach the dais to have short conversations with her, exchanging fist-bumps over the desk. The bipartisan support MacDonough enjoys is stunning in the current political era. As Senator Ted Cruz told The New Republic, “She’s got a lot of experience and credibility. There have been times when Republicans have been unhappy with her rulings, there have been times when Democrats have been unhappy with her rulings. That’s probably a good sign for a parliamentarian.” Senator Elizabeth Warren echoed those remarks, saying, “I think she takes her cues from an umpire in a baseball game. She calls it the way she sees it regardless of what other noise is going on in the stadium.” A decade into the Tea Party era of partisanship-at-all-costs, MacDonough may be the only truly nonpartisan creature of Washington.