Elizabeth MacDonough Is the Most Quietly Consequential Person in Washington

MacDonough was attending a reception when Dove got the ax, and was called back to the office by Frumin, who ascended to the role of parliamentarian with Dove’s ouster. “It’s just you and me,” Frumin told her, “and you have no idea how much work and responsibility I’m going to give you.” Frumin tells The New Republic that MacDonough responded, “Bring it on.”



Her entire life after college was aimed at a career public service post. She worked at nonpartisan roles within the Senate before going to Vermont Law, where many of her law school classmates went on to work for organizations like the Environmental Protection Agency or the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Frumin tells me that “he found applying [his] law degree to government service far more interesting than applying it in the commercial realm, despite the lower level of compensation.” Asked why MacDonough may have wanted to take on such a consequential but underpaid job, he told me, “So that she can spend her career doing an honorable and significant job in an honorable and nationally significant institution. There wasn’t a day that I went to work at the Senate doubting the value of the work I was doing, and the respect of doing it honorably.”

A few months after MacDonough was promoted to the No. 2 job in the Senate parliamentarian’s office, two planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, and Washington immediately became a different place. MacDonough took on a disaster-planning role, which included preparing alternate meeting locations for the Senate during a national crisis. She was also heavily involved in meetings where Senate offices put together their “fly-away” kits, which would be needed if senators were fleeing the Capitol. Twenty years later, lawmakers reached for those very kits as they fled the floor of the Senate from insurrectionists storming the Capitol, as MacDonough directed her staffers to rescue the ballots certifying the 2020 election. She also likely personally saved the state of Arizona’s ballot, which would have been on her desk, as the Senate was debating the legitimacy of the election in Arizona at the moment lawmakers had to hastily abandon their posts. The senators themselves didn’t have the foresight to take their own documents—there are videos of insurrectionists rifling through the papers on their desks as they ran riot through the chamber.



Frumin told me he wasn’t surprised by the way MacDonough handled herself during the insurrection. “She’s much more aware of her world in every iteration than almost anybody that I know,” he said. Most Americans aren’t aware of the role she played that day: A viral photo misidentified the women who saved the ballots, and that may stand as fact in the unconscious memory of the nation. MacDonough and her staff conducted no press tour setting the record straight. To date, there hasn’t even been a comment from the Senate parliamentarian’s office clarifying the matter. As after 9/11, the government went back to work. And while many things are different now, MacDonough’s quiet presence on the floor of the Senate is not one of them. She’s still there.

