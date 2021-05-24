Have Democrats Reached a Turning Point on Israel?

“I think what we’re seeing now is a few things combining to create the situation we’re in,” says Beth Miller, senior government affairs manager at Jewish Voice for Peace. “One is all of the hard work that the Palestinian-led Palestinian rights movement in this country has been doing for decades. The other is the broader political moment in the United States right now. We are in a post-Trump era. We’re living in a global pandemic. We’re in a time where Black Lives Matter is a rallying cry for progressives across this entire country, where we’ve seen incredible Black-led organizing has made real, tangible change. And we’re at a time where, more broadly speaking, the progressive left in America is starting to understand in new ways that all of our struggles are interconnected and that everything we work on has to be in solidarity with one another.”

In her speech before the House last week, Rashida Tlaib, the representative of a majority-Black Detroit district and the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress, made that argument explicitly and encouraged her constituents to draw parallels between racist policies at home and the treatment of Palestinians in Israel. “As Palestinians talk about our history, many of my Black neighbors and Indigenous communities may not know what we mean by nakba,” she said, referring to the exodus of Palestinians from Israel during its creation in 1948. “But they do understand what it means to be killed, expelled from your home, land, made homeless, and stripped of your human rights.”

Obviously, most Democrats and the party’s leaders still resist these comparisons and other efforts to bring attention to the realities of day-to-day life under the occupation. But the disparate impact of the current Gaza crisis on the Israeli and Palestinian populations proved difficult even for moderates to ignore. Hamas’s rocket attacks killed at least 12 in Israel, a figure Israelis credit to the efficacy of their Iron Dome defense system. In Gaza, Israel’s strikes killed at least 230 Palestinians—roughly six times the number of Israelis killed by Palestinian rocket attacks from Gaza between 2000 and 2020—and displaced an estimated 72,000 more, owing to the damage or destruction of over 1,000 buildings and civilian infrastructure. Those buildings included 17 hospitals and clinics, Gaza’s lone coronavirus testing facility, and a high-rise that housed offices for the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.