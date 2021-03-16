How Biden Can Transform America’s Foreign Policy

Failed wars have bookended President Biden’s political career. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972, when the futility and misguidedness of our war in Vietnam were clear. He ran as an opponent of the war but balked at full-throated condemnation, saying, “I wasn’t against the war for moral reasons; I just thought it was a stupid policy.”



In 2021—the year Biden became president—America continues to fight a different but equally self-defeating conflict: the “war on terror.” As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in 2002, Biden played a key role in the American response to 9/11, and voted for the invasion of Iraq. Since then, Biden has acknowledged that his vote for the war was a “mistake” and maintains that he was misled by President George W. Bush.

Biden’s five deferments from service during Vietnam insulated him from directly experiencing the inhumanity of war. As veterans of the Vietnam and Afghanistan conflicts, we hope that he will learn from history and exhibit better judgment as president and commander in chief than he has in the past, and put an end to a war that the majority of veterans believe has never been worth fighting.