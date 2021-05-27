Trump Wants a New Contract With America, Which Just Revoked His Last Contract

There’s one big lesson from Donald Trump’s career in business: Think twice before making a deal with him. The former president is notorious for refusing to pay people, ranging from drapiers and cabinetmakers to plumbers and chauffeurs, for the goods and services that they provide. Trump fought hundreds of lawsuits in court over refusing to pay contractors for his hotels, casinos, and other endeavors throughout his career. He even fought with the lawyers who represented him in those cases over not paying their legal fees.

That history should give voters pause when considering reports about his latest venture: a reboot of the “Contract With America” agenda that helped Republicans take the House of Representatives in 1994. According to Politico, Trump is “crafting a policy agenda outlining a MAGA doctrine” for the Republican Party. Among those helping him are Newt Gingrich, who masterminded the original 1994 agenda, as well as devout loyalists like Mark Meadows and Lindsey Graham.

What would be in this policy agenda? It’s still being crafted, and Politico offered few concrete details. The news outlet reported that Contract 2.0 was “likely to take an ‘America-First’ policy approach on everything from trade to immigration,” while Gingrich told them it would be a “positive” agenda. “School choice, teaching American history for real, abolishing the ‘1619 Project,’ eliminating critical race theory and what the Texas legislature is doing,” he said. “We should say, ‘Bring it on.’”