Trump Wants a New Contract With America, Which Just Revoked His Last Contract

What would be in this policy agenda? It’s still being crafted, and Politico offered few concrete details. The news outlet reported that Contract 2.0 was “likely to take an ‘America-First’ policy approach on everything from trade to immigration,” while Gingrich told them it would be a “positive” agenda. “School choice, teaching American history for real, abolishing the ‘1619 Project,’ eliminating critical race theory and what the Texas legislature is doing,” he said. “We should say, ‘Bring it on.’”

It’s hard to know where to begin here. First, it’s almost comedic that Trump is adopting such a plan right now. When Gingrich and his allies drafted the original Contract With America in 1994, Republicans hadn’t held the House of Representatives for more than 40 years. The GOP had just finished a 12-year run in the White House, so it’s not like they were in the political wilderness. But they also had genuine room to propose policies and ideas that weren’t previously feasible under that chamber’s long Democratic majority.

Trump, by comparison, was literally the president of the United States four months ago. If voters want to know what he would do in power, they could relive the last four years of their lives. Holding the White House doesn’t guarantee that you’ll be able to enact all your hopes and dreams, of course. Joe Biden is proving that for progressives as we speak. But Trump also entered office in 2017 with healthy working majorities in both chambers of Congress and held them for the first two years of his presidency. It’s a little late for Trump suddenly to show interest in crafting a bold legislative agenda. It’s like trying out for a college football team after you’ve already graduated.