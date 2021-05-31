Mare of Easttown Finale: The Plight of the Woman Detective

It’s a satisfying ending, neatly set up by the unresolved mystery that opened the series—the identity of the ferret-faced prowler, or prowlers, who lurk behind the Carrolls’ house—and concealed by the false confessions of Ryan’s relatives and interwoven plots like the Katie Bailey case. The clues about Ryan’s secret are also written into his character’s behavior, communicated through glances and tension and things left unsaid. But the biggest sign pointing toward who killed Erin always lay with Mare herself.

Mare Sheehan, though distinctive, is the latest in a lineage of fictional women sleuths whose gender strongly informs their investigatory methods. The first fictional woman detective seems to have appeared in novels of the 1860s, about two decades after Poe created Dupin, with magnificently on-the-nose titles like Andrew Forrester’s crime romp The Female Detective. His heroine, “G.,” passes unnoticed in and out of her suspects’ lives, for example waiting on a certain Mrs. Flemps in the guise of a milliner, “resulting in two caps and a bonnet for that lady.”

It’s precisely this talent for anonymity that the best women detectives of later generations exploited, too. The elderly ladies of “cozy mystery,” for example, are descendants of Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple, whose real identity as a little old lady was all the cover she needed to gather the information a policeman could not. P.D. James’s Cordelia Gray and others were younger and harder-bitten, but they retained the core feature of exploiting the prejudices and assumptions of men in order to find out their secrets.