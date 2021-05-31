Mare of Easttown Finale: The Plight of the Woman Detective

If you don’t want to know the ending to Mare of Easttown (or Sharp Objects, or The Woman in the Window, or the very last case of Jane Tennison’s career in Prime Suspect), please navigate away from this page now. If you’ve seen one of these titles, however, you may well have seen them all. The story of a somewhat grizzled, attractive middle-aged woman attempting to solve a case whose answer is precisely occluded by her own most intimate trauma tends to end a certain way.

Mare of Easttown concluded this Sunday with the revelation that Ryan Ross, the child who deals with his problems by hitting them with a lunch tray, was the one who shot Erin McMenamin, the girl whose killing in the first episode kicks off the series. He did it for a twisted and highly credible reason: the type of masculinity he’s grown up around in a hardscrabble region of Pennsylvania.

It’s a satisfying ending, neatly set up by the unresolved mystery that opened the series—the identity of the ferret-faced prowler, or prowlers, who lurk behind the Carrolls’ house—and concealed by the false confessions of Ryan’s relatives and interwoven plots like the Katie Bailey case. The clues about Ryan’s secret are also written into his character’s behavior, communicated through glances and tension and things left unsaid. But the biggest sign pointing toward who killed Erin always lay with Mare herself.