Biden’s Foreign Policy Doctrine Is Stuck in the Twentieth Century

This is a sign of a broader trend: Even as Biden has tacked left on domestic issues, his foreign policy approach is largely trapped within an outdated consensus. Despite the global crises and endless conflicts that have engulfed American politics over the last two decades, Biden is recycling past judgments about alliances, security needs, and overall dominance, not only on Israel but also on China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, and the list goes on. When Biden declares that “America is back” and “ready to lead the world,” he is signaling a shift in tone, not substance. The United States’ preexisting, Manichean vision of the globe—with its “unshakable” allies and “rogue” states—remains entrenched. The problem is that this vision exacerbates the very crises that Biden now imagines can be resolved by simply going back to the well.

Because of the sheer relief of Trump’s exit, commentators have tended to treat Biden’s foreign policy as a new beginning. In particular, two of his signature foreign policy moves have been presented as turning points. In April, when he declared that he would withdraw 2,500 troops from Afghanistan, analysts interpreted it as a historic break from American commitments. (Centrists even pushed back against withdrawal, arguing that a supposedly “precipitous” pullout could result in a second Vietnam.) In truth, the move is neither a repudiation of the logic of endless war, nor a retreat from policies predicated on American primacy. Biden is making good on a long-standing Beltway desire to pivot resources to other conflicts and rivalries, a strategy that the previous three presidents had all endorsed.

The United States stopped regarding Afghanistan as a driving strategic priority as far back as George W. Bush’s Iraq invasion, when Afghanistan became an increasingly peripheral theater of combat in a “war on terrorism” centered on the Middle East. By 2011, the Obama administration had announced a withdrawal plan, but the date shifted repeatedly, and Barack Obama left the question of a final drawdown to his successor. Trump had planned to finalize a complete withdrawal by 2021. Biden inherited this timeline, together with a consensus that the United States should pivot away from Afghanistan to focus on its rivalries with China and Russia and conflicts with other powers, like Iran and North Korea.