The Biden White House Is Strangely Calm About Our Burning Planet

This week, Granholm is touring West Virginia with Senator Joe Manchin to discuss the administration’s energy plans for the region. On KQED, Granholm spent time discussing the potential for the state and the region to use its existing mining infrastructure to pivot to geothermal energy extraction and production. (As my colleague Kate Aronoff reported last year, while geothermal currently constitutes just a slim portion of overall American energy supply, the U.S. has barely tapped into its available deposits.) As Biden pointed out on Tuesday during a visit to commemorate the Tulsa Massacre, he can only count on “a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republicans friends.” Granholm’s visit, clearly, is an attempt at convincing Manchin—and the contingency of Democratic senators who likewise revel in their aisle-crossing abilities—to get on board with a progressive-ish climate agenda.

At the same time, however, the Biden administration has spent the past month reassuring various groups that gas and oil will continue to have a presence in the American energy system. After a tour of a liquefied natural gas plan in La Porte, Texas, Granholm touted carbon capture and sequestration technology—a recent fad adopted by gas and oil companies hoping to profit in the short term—as a potential way to decarbonize gas production. She repeated the same solution on KQED. Beyond the Energy Department, the White House and the Department of the Interior have thus far leaned heavily on the cancellation of projects like the Keystone XL pipeline and the recent suspension of drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as proof of their commitment to climate-mindful action. But it’s done little to hide the limits of that commitment, for example the way the administration has stood aside as the Dakota Access pipeline carries oil across the Canadian border and through Indigenous lands, or the way the administration is actively defending the extractive development of Alaska’s North Shore.

The time has come to bridge the gulf between the way that the climate crisis is discussed by White House and Cabinet officials and how it is currently being experienced. In March, Kerry visited with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis for one of his first international in-person interviews. “If we don’t act right now, in this next decade, we do not have the ability to hold it to 1.5 degrees,” Kerry said. “We lose the ability to have net-zero by 2050.” Kerry is choosing not to speak of the issue in a material, physical way. The answer to “What if we don’t meet those goals?” is a horrific one, as we’ve already seen. Species and entire ecosystems will die out. Families, communities, and entire nations will continue to be forced from their homes, either by extreme heat, rampant and unnaturally chaotic wildfires, increasingly frequent hurricanes, flooding, drought, or outright pollution. To talk about climate change without naming the stakes specifically and constantly is to leave the door cracked open just wide enough so that fossil fuel corporations and their conservative cronies can squeeze out another few years of gas, oil, and coal production.