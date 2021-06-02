The Biden White House Is Strangely Calm About Our Burning Planet

At the same time, however, the Biden administration has spent the past month reassuring various groups that gas and oil will continue to have a presence in the American energy system. After a tour of a liquified natural gas plan in La Porte, Texas, Granholm touted carbon capture and sequestration technology—a recent fad adopted by gas and oil companies hoping to profit in the short-term—as a potential way to decarbonize gas production. She repeated the same solution on KQED. Beyond the Energy Department, the White House and the Department of the Interior have thus far leaned heavily on the cancellation of projects like the Keystone XL pipeline and the recent suspension of drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as proof of their commitment to climate-mindful action. But it’s done little to hide the limits of that commitment, for example the way the administration has stood aside as the Dakota Access pipeline carries oil across the Canadian border and through Indigenous lands, or the way the administration is actively defending the extractive development of Alaska’s North Shore.

The time has come to bridge the gulf between the way that the climate crisis is discussed by White House and cabinet officials and how it is currently being experienced. In March, Kerry visited with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis for one of his first international in-person interviews. “If we don’t act right now, in this next decade, we do not have the ability to hold it to 1.5 degrees,” Kerry said. “We lose the ability to have net-zero by 2050.” Kerry is choosing not speak of the issue in a material, physical way. The answer to “What if we don’t meet those goals?” is a horrific one, as we’ve already seen. Species and entire ecosystems will die out. Families, communities, and entire nations will be continue to be forced from their homes, either by extreme heat, rampant and unnaturally chaotic wildfires, increasingly frequent hurricanes, flooding, drought, or outright pollution. To talk about climate change without naming the stakes specifically and constantly is to leave the door cracked open just wide enough so that fossil fuel corporations and their conservative cronies can squeeze out another few years of gas, oil, and coal production.

A moment after Kerry spoke about missing the 1.5-degree target, Maitlis—pushing Kerry on a comment he made about high-emissions countries like America and China needing to take accountability—asked whether it was imperative for the United States to put forth the most ambitious plan to lead the way. “Well, it’s imperative that the United States step up with a very realistic and achievable, measurable level of our reductions, and we will,” he responded. Inspiring.

To point again to my colleague: The White House’s goal should be a simple one—to “do as much as possible, as quickly as possible.” There are countless combinations of public messaging, backroom dealmaking, and policy enactment that could achieve that objective, and not all of them involve playing the doomsday, man-on-the-corner bit. But the window for this administration to oversee lasting, impactful legislation and policy is rapidly closing. The 2022 midterms are storming closer with every minute that ticks off the clock, and the ability to call on Joe Manchin to tip the Senate over the edge in close votes will very likely be rendered moot on the other side of that election. If, in order to quickly transition away from fossil fuels, the team needs to twist arms, make Americans a little uncomfortable, and stir up the ire of the Fox News crowd, then so be it.