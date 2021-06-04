Republicans Are Accidentally Suppressing Their Own Voters

How do we know Trump was an idiot to oppose mail-in ballots? (I mean, apart from the fact that Trump himself voted by mail in both the Florida primary and the general?) Because in April the Census released some data that demonstrated precisely how costly that opposition proved to be.



Before I dig into these numbers, let me remind you that America is a gerontocracy. The president, Joe Biden, is, at 78, the oldest we’ve ever had. The average ages in Congress are 64.3 (Senate) and 58.4 (House). These averages exceed those in the last three Congresses, and according to The Washington Post, our current Senate is the oldest in history. There are a variety of reasons why our country’s leaders are old, but a key reason, as I’ve explained elsewhere, is that the electorate is disproportionately elderly (voters age 65 and older accounted for 22 percent of the electorate in 2020). The Baby Boom is entering old age, and older people are the likeliest age group to vote.



That Biden is a Democrat demonstrates that old voters don’t always vote for the oldest candidate. Old people do, however, tend to vote Republican. In 2020, the only two age groups that Trump won, according to exit polls, were those aged 65 and older and those aged 50 to 64; younger voters had no use for Trump. That made it extremely important for Trump to maximize his geriatric advantage. But by disparaging mail-in balloting, Trump dumped all over the voting method used in 2020 by nearly 54 percent of voters aged 65 and older, according to census data. Over-65s were the only age group to cast the majority of its votes by mail. (The other age groups cast only 39 or 40 percent of their votes by mail.)

