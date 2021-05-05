Biden Isn’t Holding Trump Accountable. Sheldon Whitehouse Is Very Concerned.

My original concern was they were just going to do what I would call a “mopes and dopes” investigation and just make a whole ton of trespass and assault cases against people who broke into the Capitol that day and not bother to look at this as a systemic matter and go after the higher-ups, the kingpins.

If this were a drug case and you did a sweep of everybody selling drugs on the street, and then you didn’t bother to look up to who was funding the operation, who the kingpins were, how it was being structured and managed, you wouldn’t be doing your job as a prosecutor. That’s the point that I wanted to make. If, in the course of developing that, they find more evidence that they think could beyond a reasonable doubt convict people who were part of the incitement for it, they’ll have to make that call, and I wouldn’t rule it out at that point.

I do think that impeachment’s the wrong place to start, though, if you’re the attorney general. You don’t want to say, “There was an impeachment. What was that? Is that predication?” I don’t know. That’s a whole different lane.

I think you want to found your case entirely in your own proper judicial and prosecutorial process and not do anything that borrows from the impeachment or tries to stand on it. Particularly in a circumstance like that, you really want to have gone your own way.

You filed an ethics complaint against Senators Cruz and Hawley concerning their potential involvement in the siege. What’s the status of that at this point?

The ethics committee doesn’t disclose. The policy is that you essentially automatically get a preliminary review. I have no reason to believe that the ethics committee either hasn’t or won’t conduct its preliminary review.

If the preliminary review shows that there’s reason to open a more complete investigation, then they take that step but they don’t tell anyone. That’s kept within the ethics committee. Whether they have gone on to a complete investigation yet is not something that I’m entitled to be told.

The next big disclosure that we’re going to get is either their decision to proceed against someone or a public effort at inquiry—in the form of a subpoena or something like that—or notification that it’s been closed.

Some people have floated the idea of using a provision under the Fourteenth Amendment to remove Senators Cruz and Hawley. Is that something that is conceivable to you in the future?

I think the issue is going to be the facts and the extent to which—in pursuing their objections to the electoral ballots—they had conspired or coordinated with groups that were planning the assault.

I have no evidence to support this, but the worst-case scenario is that they knew that by keeping their objections going, they could lengthen the proceedings for the counting of the ballots and that they did so in coordination with the people planning the attack on the Capitol so that the ballot-counting would still be going on when the mob broke through the perimeters and got into the building. There was still something going on to disrupt. That’s the worst-case scenario. And if they got money or campaign support or pledges in return for doing that, that makes it even worse.

Those kinds of things are what needs to be found as to whether they’re factual or not, and then we can make a decision. But I think that to start talking about remedies when it’s plausible that what went on here was simply an effort at political posturing that’s very protected by the Speech and Debate Clause—we just don’t know.

But the reason to make the inquiry—because you don’t know. It could be that they were coordinating together, and if they were, then that opens a whole new area of potential consequences for them.

In our remaining minutes, I want to talk about Supreme Court reform. One of your colleagues, Senator Markey, has introduced a bill to expand the Supreme Court. I don’t think you’ve come out and taken a position on it one way or the other. Do you support that bill?

I don’t fault Senator Markey for putting that bill forward. It may very well be that that is in order, but I continually look at this through the lawyer’s lens. If you’re going to ask the judge—the American people—for an extraordinary remedy, you’ve gotta make your case.

That’s why I’m working so hard on all of the inquiries that I’ve got about the Supreme Court and about the extent to which dark-money forces ran the turnstile through which the last three judges came, and who controlled the turnstile and what were the quid pro quos that allowed a judge to get through the turnstile, and who funded the confirmation, who wrote a $15 million check to fund confirmation TV advertisements for Supreme Court nominees, and who is behind all these phony baloney amici curiae that show up in little flotillas of scripted orchestration.

We’re also asking the court about its emoluments—its travel, gifts, and hospitality—and why they don’t disclose in the same way that circuit courts of appeal judges do and that members of Congress do and that Cabinet and other senior executive officials do. Why do they hold themselves to a lower bar than everybody else in government, including the subordinate judges on the circuit courts of appeal?

I think when you start to get answers to those questions, you can very well then make the case that very significant reform is required at the court, and that’s the task I’ve put before myself. I’ve got nothing against that result. I just think that there are times in life when you have to earn it and prove it in order to get what you want. I think we’ve got work to do to prove to the American public that stuff is as wrong—as awry at the Supreme Court—as all these indications suggest that it is.

The legislation that you’ve authored—the Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light on Spending in Elections (DISCLOSE) Act—is part of H.R.1 and S.1.

The centerpiece, I would call it. [Laughs]



What are the prospects of that bill passing at this point?

This is a little bit like adding seats to the court. A lot depends on whether you’re willing to do the work. And I think at the moment it can be expected to get zero Republican support.

I’ve been told by people in the room that Mitch McConnell has said that on this he is going to brook no dissent in the caucus, and everybody’s to line up and be against this.

With the dark-money operation running so wild in so many areas—and particularly the courts and in climate denial—the idea that the Republican-leaning dark-money groups are suddenly going to say, “Oh, OK, you can pass this,” just is completely incredible. I think we’re in for a real fight.

If we’re willing to put up the fight and make the effort and persist at it, then I think the odds turn in our favor because whether you’re a Bernie Bro or a Tea Partier, you hate the idea that large secretive special interests are pulling strings in government because they’re able to spend infinite amounts of dark money without even leaving a fingerprint.

The numbers around that proposition are so strong that I think if we put the effort into really pushing it, we’ll start to see some real political consequences for the Republicans’ obstruction, and those political consequences can be the path to victory.

I read your article in the Harvard Journal on Legislation making this case, and I think the striking thing about it is how modest the DISCLOSE Act is in relationship to the scope of the problem.

Yeah. Really? Really? You’re going to get excited about this? [Laughs]

But it seems to me that your near-term obstacles are not so much the Republicans but your colleagues who are not inclined to eliminate the filibuster at this point. Do I have that right?

Yeah, I think the.… No, the Republicans are the obstacle. Let’s be clear about that. Their ability to use the filibuster because we don’t have a filibuster-proof majority is the means through which the Republican obstruction will be effectuated.

Another cause is the intransigence of your colleagues—Senators Manchin and Sinema—on eliminating the filibuster.

Well, let’s not take our eye off the ball here.

The real intransigence here is a Republican Party that will defend to the teeth its dark-money sponsors, while fully aware that dark money is evil enough for us, in our country, that they’re running advertisements accusing Democrats of being associated with dark money.

They know it’s wrong, they know the American public hates it. [The New Yorker’s] Jane Mayer had them describing their predicament in that phone call that she found. We see it in their behavior as they accuse Vanita Gupta or judicial nominees of being dark-money stooges for the Democrats.

They know perfectly well this stuff is poisonous, and yet they defend it. And yet they defend it. And that’s the real point here.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.