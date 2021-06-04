Dan Crenshaw’s Paranoid Delusions of a “Woke” Military

The notion of a woke military seems to be a Republican response to the Biden administration and the perceived dovishness that attends almost any Democratic presidency. Some have also mentioned the latest effort to suss out political extremists in the military’s broader ranks. But it also owes something to developing acceptance for women, especially transgender women, in new roles that were previously reserved for cisgender heterosexual men. Having lost the war over Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, conservatives have now found trans soldiers and wokeness as their latest stalking horses, claiming that they are responsible for—well, what? That is the weird lacuna at the heart of this dust-up. No one could credibly claim that “wokeness” is somehow responsible for 20 years of a disastrous global war on terror, whether from a strategic, legal, or moral perspective. Critical race theory didn’t send us into Iraq and Afghanistan. ISIS wasn’t inspired by Americans’ use of gender-neutral pronouns. It’s absurd even to contemplate, but this new narrative probably makes the Republican base mad and fearful. That’s the point, right?

Right-wing critiques that our military and intelligence services are somehow not hardened and ruthless enough, not manly enough, have been a recurrent feature of political discourse going back decades. Whether traitorous commies or weak-minded appeasers who refused to fully incinerate North Vietnam or latte liberals making our armed forces “weak”—this vision of our leaders as insufficiently Spartan in their toughness has been a cultural constant, easy to come by. After all, there is rarely any political cost for being overly hawkish in this country, not when the wages of militarism are borne either by America’s poor or people in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, and elsewhere in the world.

This time around, charges of a woke military might seem unlikely to stick, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be hearing more of them in the coming months. This is still the party of Donald Trump, whose own slightly effete personality belies his constant demands for proof of toughness and masculinity. Today’s Republicans are not so much traditional in their gender roles as regressive. Besides, they don’t have any other ideas.