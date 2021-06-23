Like Airbnb, but for Flophouses

In order to regain access to his room, Griffin said he pawned some of his belongings and paid his balance, plus the application fee and $100 room-booking fee that PadSplit requires members to repay after they have been terminated. “That put me in a hole, and I’m still trying to recover,” he said.

Another former renter suing PadSplit is Alexis Johnson, a 29-year-old Black woman who reported harassment by a white PadMate to the company earlier this year. After a “really great” experience in her previous PadSplit house, Johnson moved to a new house in February, where she paid $175 a week. One of her new roommates took pictures and videos of her to send to the home’s owner and accused her of stealing coffee the morning after she moved in, Johnson said. She wanted to transfer to a new house then and there, but the company told her she would have to pay the $100 re-booking fee. Johnson provided The New Republic with email exchanges showing that she complained to PadSplit twice about the “very racist and rude” roommate, who told the home’s other residents that she had the power to get them kicked out, thanks to her friendship with the property’s owner. Two days after Johnson’s second complaint to PadSplit, the company terminated her membership.

“It has been brought to our attention that you have not been assisting to maintain the cleanliness of the PadSplit property,” reads a March 10 email sent to her by the company’s support team. Johnson believes this was a lie made up by the roommate who harassed her, but it still constituted “strike one” within PadSplit’s three strikes policy. Over the next two hours, Johnson received emails from PadSplit sanctioning her with two more strikes. The second was for an “unregistered non-member guest”—Johnson had her 7-year-old son with her and said she hadn’t realized that entailed an additional $25 weekly charge. The final strike was for hanging up the phone on a PadSplit staff member when Johnson called to talk to them directly.

Finally, on the same Wednesday afternoon, Johnson received another email informing her that the property owner would give her until 9 a.m. on Friday “to vacate the premises before changing the locks and removing your personal items from the home.” The owner made good on those threats the following week, another email from PadSplit to Johnson shows, and the company instructed her to pick up her belongings from the porch within 48 hours. After looking up information about Georgia’s eviction process and the ongoing federal moratorium, Johnson called the police, at which point she said PadSplit enabled her code again to let her back into the house. The home’s owner then filed a formal eviction suit against her, but she was able to move into a new apartment in April.