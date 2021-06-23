Like Airbnb, but for Flophouses

A phone call and a $35 application fee later, SayVon, 59, had a new place to live—along with five roommates in their thirties who she had never met before, plus a pitbull. Some of the troubles SayVon soon ran into were standard roommate stuff: noise from other rooms that often kept her awake, disputes over cleaning the bathroom. Other parts of her new living situation were new to her, and more unsettling: No one seemed to know exactly who owned the house they lived in, only what happened if you missed a weekly rent payment: “They just locked them out of the house,” SayVon said, an eviction that could happen in an instant with the keycodes tenants had been given to access the property being changed remotely.

SayVon, in her search for cheap rent, had stumbled across PadSplit, a buzzy startup that aims to “disrupt” the affordable housing industry with a cross between boarding houses and Airbnb. Like the vacation rental app, PadSplit doesn’t directly own or manage properties. Instead, the “mission-driven marketplace” offers its own value proposition to owners and investors in single-family homes: By renovating properties to double or triple the number of bedrooms, owners can double their rental income. PadSplit then advertises, books, and processes weekly payments for rooms through its website, in exchange for a 12 percent cut from property owners. While other “co-living” startups like Common and WeLive target upper-middle-class professionals, PadSplit says the annual median income of its users is $22,000. Depending on the location and amenities offered, like a private bathroom, most rooms currently available on the site are listed at between $130 and $190 a week. Compare that to the average monthly rent of a one-bedroom—$1,020 in the Atlanta metro area, per the 2019 American Community Housing Survey, and increasing quickly—and you can understand the appeal.

This apparent win-win arrangement for landlords and renters is a key part of the pitch: PadSplit says it’s creating affordable housing through the private market, without waiting for the federal government to act. Depending on how you count it, the United States needs at least seven million more homes that are affordable to low-income families—meaning, in industry parlance, that they’re paying no more than 30 percent of what they make annually. PadSplit founder Atticus LeBlanc, an Atlanta-based real estate developer, contends that his approach can help fill this gap by subdividing existing homes into cheaper, smaller rooms. Building new housing requires time and money, the thinking goes; converting existing rooms takes much less of both. Since launching in 2017, LeBlanc told The New Republic, PadSplit reports adding more than 1,600 affordable units to the market “without requiring direct public subsidy.”