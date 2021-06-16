A Trump Memoir Would Be a Huge Seller, But No Major Publisher Wants to Buy It

If New York’s largest publishing houses were hesitant to publish Trump in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, as I and others reported last November, there’s virtually no chance that a “Big 5” publisher will be willing to take him on after the Capitol insurrection. As The New Republic first reported, Simon & Schuster’s Jonathan Karp told his staff at a town hall meeting last month that the company wouldn’t be publishing the former president. On Tuesday, Politico surveyed the Big 5 publishers and reported that “none of the sources said they had heard about such potential book offers, and most said they wouldn’t touch a Trump project when he does start shopping a book around.”



None of this is especially surprising. And there hasn’t been anything in recent months that might get the Big Five to reconsider their decision or make them less wary of working with Trump. The former president’s short-lived “blog,” for instance, did not hint at the possibility that he had any deeper insights or observations, drawn from his time as the “Leader of the Free World,” to offer the world; it instead largely consisted of nutty conspiracy theories about how the election was stolen from him. It’s hard to escape the strong impression that any book he might produce would focus heavily on these kinds of lies, a third rail for any respectable publisher. Simon & Schuster dropped Josh Hawley for his role in the insurrection; there’s simply no way a Big 5 publisher would work with an unrepentant Trump.



What is new is how publishers are justifying the decision not to work with an ex-president, an unprecedented move in recent history. Apart from presidents who either died in office or were incapacitated shortly thereafter, every American president over the last century has published a book with a major house; William Howard Taft was the last ex-president not to write a memoir about his time in office.

