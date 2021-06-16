A Trump Memoir Would Be a Huge Seller, But No Major Publisher Wants to Buy It

It’s certainly true that Trump’s lying carries world-historical import, but there’s more going on here than concern over factual accuracy. There is some irony here. A Trump memoir would have incredible commercial potential—and would likely sell hundreds of thousands of copies, at the very least—but only if it was truly bombastic and chock full of lies. That, and that alone, is what his audience is fiending for; in all likelihood it’s what his most ardent critics want as well. Publishers have, perhaps conveniently, concocted a condition that is neither appealing to them, nor to Trump. Donald Trump could never produce an accurate book, thus they could never sell one.



The point about the truthfulness of Trump’s hypothetical book is, most likely, more of a fig leaf than a justification. Publishers are more afraid of revolts from staffers, authors, and bookstores that could ultimately cost them more than they might gain by publishing a million-seller from Donald Trump, both in terms of money and reputation. (Simon & Schuster has already taken a reputational hit just for signing up Pence and Conway.) Every publisher knows the shitstorm they would kick up, both internally and externally, if they handed Donald Trump a book deal and a fat check, regardless of what strings were attached. They have decided they want no part of it.



That’s not to say that a publisher won’t emerge. Regnery, the independent conservative imprint that picked up Josh Hawley after he was dropped by Simon & Schuster, is one possible home, though there are several smaller, conservative presses that would love to go into business with Trump. Self-publishing is also an option and Trump would have no problem distributing a book in stores without a traditional publisher. But Trump’s own vanity and hunger for acceptance from Manhattan’s cultural elite make such a move unlikely, even as a last resort. And then there’s money: Trump is clearly in the hunt for something in the range of what President Obama got, but that simply isn’t going to happen. He could cook up a profit-sharing deal with a smaller publisher or rake in huge margins by self-publishing, but neither option would allow him to say he got a bigger advance than Barack Obama.

Trump, meanwhile, is convinced that the commercial appeal of his book will outweigh all of this. In a statement to Politico on Monday, he insisted that he was writing a book and that publishers were desperate for it. “If my book will be the biggest of them all, and with 39 books written or being written about me, does anybody really believe that they are above making a lot of money? Some of the biggest sleezebags [sic] on earth run these companies.” That might be true, but it might not be true enough.

