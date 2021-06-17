The U.S. Could Face Another Covid Surge This Fall

The enormous difference from last year is that we now have incredibly safe, effective vaccines. But in areas across the country with persistently low vaccination rates, we could see a repeat of last summer’s unexpected surge. And this year, we have the much more transmissible delta variant to reckon with. The pandemic isn’t over: Worldwide, it has already killed more people in 2021 than it did in all of 2020. The safety gap between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated is widening.

With normal life finally calling, patience for listening to scientific Cassandras is at an all-time low. But some experts are now focusing on an alarming possibility: after a social summer, another autumnal spike in Covid cases.

Several teams of researchers, led by Dr. Justin Lessler, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, recently compared models of what might happen in the next few months with high and low rates of vaccinations and other precautions, like masking and physical distancing. What they found was sobering. If 83 percent of eligible Americans are vaccinated—the higher end of estimates from surveys—then virus cases in the fall barely rise in nearly all models studied. If we only reach 68 percent—the lower end—and we reinstate other public precautions like masks and distancing, we may see an uptick in the fall. But if we forget about those precautions in the scenario where only two-thirds of Americans are vaccinated, that uptick becomes a surge. (Currently, only around 52 percent of the eligible population, i.e., over age 12, is fully vaccinated.) If students and staff return to school, for instance, before children under 12 qualify for a vaccine and without putting precautions in place, “it could help drive a resurgence, particularly if we see any immune-escape variants,” Lessler told me. “Immune escape” happens when an evolving virus becomes more able to evade vaccines or the protection provided by previous illness.