The U.S. Could Face Another Covid Surge This Fall

Dr. William Hanage, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, recommends in response to the delta variant that even vaccinated people start taking a few more precautions than they might have a week or two ago: wearing a mask indoors if they’re not sure about everyone’s vaccination status; spending more time at a distance and outdoors with friends if possible. “The future is brighter than at any stage in the past year, but we can make it brighter still by holding the virus back a while longer while we get vaccination rates as high as possible,” he wrote for The Washington Post.



Lessler said that if he’s with a group of friends who are all vaccinated, they’ll take their masks off. “But when I’m out in public still, even if I don’t have to, I wear my mask. Both to protect those around me, to make them more comfortable—I don’t know if someone is immunocompromised or at high risk—and also to protect myself, because the vaccine isn’t perfect.” Even if you’re wearing a Kevlar vest, as one researcher put it, it’s still better to be careful when there are plenty of bullets whizzing through the air.



“Ultimately, I think immunity—even if imperfect, even if not keeping the virus out altogether—will put us in a state where we are more or less living our lives as we did before,” Lessler said. But that depends on working hard to make vaccines available to everyone—stamping out chances for the virus to evolve—and changing policies as needed to keep new variants from getting out of control. If we can throw everything we have at this virus now, we have a much better chance of returning to that kind of life sooner.

“I don’t really think there’s going to be, you know, a single day when the pandemic ends,” Lessler said. “Things will get better and better.” But “if we start seeing either waning immunity or new variants that have escaped existing immunity, that’s the biggest thing that could still change [that] positive course.”