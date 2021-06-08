The Party of Trump Is Trying to Get People Mad at Anthony Fauci Again

This is a strange moment for Dr. Anthony Fauci to reemerge as the right’s public enemy number one. The United States is only averaging about 15,000 new cases of Covid-19 a day, even as the country’s reopening has dramatically accelerated. Last week, The New York Times ended its series of obituaries for people who died during the pandemic, noting that “the need to chronicle the toll has grown less urgent as the numbers have declined in much of the world, as vaccination rates have risen, and as large numbers of people have returned to a more normal life.” From a public health perspective, the news of late has been optimistic.

Yet over the last several days Fauci has faced a concerted effort to villainize him anew. After The Washington Post and BuzzFeed published a tranche of unremarkable emails obtained via Freedom of Information Act requests, the right jumped. Tucker Carlson accused Fauci of working to “cover up” the possibility that the virus had come from a laboratory in China in a desperate attempt to hide the fact that the government had “used American tax dollars to fund reckless experiments in China that in the end likely created Covid-19.” Several Republican members of Congress, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, and Matt Gaetz, called on Fauci to resign or be fired, citing U.S. funding of the virology lab in Wuhan, China, the province where the virus originated, as well as Fauci’s earlier dismissal of the theory that Covid-19 emerged from a Chinese laboratory. Speaking at a rally over the weekend, Donald Trump called him “not a great doctor but a great promoter” and suggested, “He’s been wrong on almost every issue, and he was wrong on Wuhan and the lab also.” Trump’s dumbest son, meanwhile, joked he thought that Fauci would be murdered over the anodyne contents of his emails.



The emails show nothing like this story being spun. They instead show that Fauci is, more or less, the same in private as he is in public: a devoted public servant who answered thousands of emails from government officials and civilians about the virus. If there is a scandal in the emails, as Bloomberg’s Faye Flam wrote on Tuesday, it’s that they show that “scientists were wildly clueless at the start of the pandemic” about the virus, its origins, and how best to combat it. But even that’s not particularly surprising given that the scientific community was plunged, in those early weeks, into the fog of war with a once-in-a-century pandemic.

