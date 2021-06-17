Avoiding Unpopular Issues Doesn’t Make Them Go Away

Only one side is officially fighting the culture war over “critical race theory.” Republican elected officials have not only denounced “critical race theory” but also introduced and passed legislation aimed at fighting its supposed spread. Well-funded and organized conservative activists and organizations are springing up to transform what was once an obscure academic theory into a fraught political issue in cities and states across the country. Drawing on the Tea Party’s playbook, they are organizing inchoate cultural panic into a sustained attack on Democratic governance.

Democrats, meanwhile, are mostly just pretending not to notice.

I don’t mean the Democrats who vote for or otherwise support the Democratic Party; many columnists and commentators, local officials, and academics are valiantly defending “critical race theory,” the actual legal and philosophical concept, as well as the anti-racist education and activism programs that the right is (intentionally and maliciously) redefining as “CRT.”