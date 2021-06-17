Avoiding Unpopular Issues Doesn’t Make Them Go Away

I don’t mean the Democrats who vote for or otherwise support the Democratic Party; many columnists and commentators, local officials, and academics are valiantly defending “critical race theory,” the actual legal and philosophical concept, as well as the anti-racist education and activism programs that the right is (intentionally and maliciously) redefining as “CRT.”

Democratic politicians, on the other hand, especially at the national level, have chosen to ignore the issue completely. For them, the entire moral panic may as well not be happening. Almost any explainer of how CRT came to be a national issue is notable for what it lacks: any quote from a prominent elected Democrat.

This is, most likely, by design. The right wants to highlight CRT, and Democratic elected officials are often told to avoid entering these debates. Joe Biden doesn’t take the bait on culture-war issues, and his party relentlessly focuses on its economic agenda and concrete proposals to improve voters’ lives. According to conventional wisdom, the smart move, nowadays, is to “talk about things that already have approval instead of trying to make unpopular things popular.” And, among people who’ve heard of it, “critical race theory” is pretty darn unpopular.