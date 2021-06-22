How Dumb Does Kyrsten Sinema Think We Are?

Sinema’s latest effort to justify her stance is perhaps her most unpersuasive offering yet. In an op-ed in The Washington Post on Monday, she argued that the filibuster is actually a boon for American democracy instead of an anchor around its neck. “Instability, partisanship, and tribalism continue to infect our politics,” Sinema wrote. “The solution, however, is not to continue weakening our democracy’s guardrails. If we eliminate the Senate’s 60-vote threshold, we will lose much more than we gain.”

It’s useful to get senators like Sinema and Manchin on the record about their support for the filibuster because it highlights the weakness of their arguments. To borrow Sinema’s metaphor, the filibuster functions less like a guardrail for democracy and more like a roadblock to it—one that a minority of senators can use to thwart the majority’s will. In that sense, the 60-vote threshold is better understood as a contributor to instability and tribalism than a means to contain those forces. That, in turn, makes it a threat to American democracy in the long term.

I’m not talking about democracy in its grandiose or aspirational sense. I mean democracy in its fundamental mechanics. It’s not really that complicated. First, candidates propose policies for voters. Then voters scrutinize their policies and elect the ones they favor most. If those policies work out, voters can reelect the candidates at a future date. If not, they can replace them with policies and candidates that they prefer more. At the national level, these various contests should produce a legislature that reflects the will of the people in its most basic sense. And that status is what gives it the power to pass laws in the first place.