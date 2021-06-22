Maybe the Democrats Don’t Care That Much About Voting Rights, After All

Speaking to reporters about the For the People Act, the Democrats’ signature voting rights bill, in March, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made it clear that the measure must pass. “We will see if our Republican friends join us,” the New York Democrat said. “If they don’t join us, our caucus will come together and decide the appropriate action to take. Everything is on the table. Failure is not an option.”

On Tuesday, the For the People Act died, not with a bang but a whimper, thanks to the filibuster. Its defeat was ironic in numerous ways. Democratic senators represent 43 million more people than the 50 Republican senators who opposed the bill, but, as Ari Berman wrote in Mother Jones, the filibuster permitted “41 Republican senators representing just 21 percent of the country” to “block the bill from moving forward, even though it’s supported by 68 percent of the public, according to recent polling.” The For the People Act was designed to help thwart the authoritarian wave of voter suppression legislation being passed across the country and make American democracy more representative; instead, it was thwarted in part by the deep-seated structural problems it was trying to fix.



Hours before the bill was taken up by the Senate—and long after it became clear that it had zero chance of passing the Senate—the Biden administration released a statement practically begging for its passage. “Democracy is in peril, here, in America. The right to vote—a sacred right in this country—is under assault with an intensity and an aggressiveness we have not seen in a long time,” the statement from the Office of Management and Budget read. “This landmark legislation is needed to protect the right to vote, ensure the integrity of our elections, and repair and strengthen American democracy.”