Maybe the Democrats Don’t Care That Much About Voting Rights, After All

The path ahead is difficult, and the For the People Act is itself an imperfect vessel. The Democrats’ razor-thin margins in Congress make it somewhat miraculous that it passed through the House without consensus splintering in some fashion. Now that the Senate is in control of the bill’s fate, it’s lapsed into a Sisyphean torpor: Because the Democrats’ filibuster fetishists hold sway, 10 Republicans (at a minimum) must agree to vote for it. Given the fact that the Republican Party is currently doing everything it can to ensure that Democrats never win an election again, whipping GOP allies to the cause of voting rights is a fool’s errand.



There has been some eleventh-hour movement, urgent statements from the Biden administration, and on Tuesday, Manchin announced he would vote to take up debate on the For the People Act, even though it stands no chance of passage. The vote is symbolic and doomed, but this is politics. Voting rights will remain an issue—and an animating issue—in the 2022 and, likely, 2024 elections. But by then it may very well be too late.

As long as Democrats and the Biden administration remain reluctant to nuke or even reform the filibuster, it is their own voters who will be made to feel foolish. After all, they’ve been repeatedly asked to go to the polls in record numbers to provide Democrats with the power to end these existential crises, only to learn later on that their efforts are no match for the casual intransigence of Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin. And so, in 2022, it seems likely that it will once again fall to Democratic voters to turn out in large numbers in order to provide the means by which the Democrats might surmount the obstacles that they spent 2021 throwing in their own way. Unless, of course, the GOP—currently running unopposed in its race against democracy—gets its way, and finally lets Democratic voters off the hook by banning them from the polls.