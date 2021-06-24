Mainstream Reporters Are Parroting the Republicans’ Idiotic Talking Points About Crime

Eric Adams is not yet—at least officially—the Democratic candidate for mayor of New York, but the takeaway from his strong showing in the city’s primary has led pundit after pundit to reach the same conclusion: Democrats need to take crime more seriously. After all, New York City is in the midst of a wave of violent crime; voters rated it the most important issue, even more than the recovery from Covid. And Adams was the anti-crime candidate. How much more do you need to know?

There are many factors that complicate this analysis, most notably that Adams was simultaneously, as my colleague Alex Pareene noted, straddling being the race’s anti-crime candidate and its police reform candidate. But none of that apparently matters in most mainstream analysis, which only sees issues—even tragic matters, like a skyrocketing homicide rate among profoundly disadvantaged neighborhoods—through an electoral lens. That lens has not changed much since Richard Nixon made “law and order” the centerpiece of his 1968 presidential campaign: Rises in crime are bad for Democrats.



Adams’s victory coincided with the Biden administration’s own rising focus on violent crime, a factor which a number of outlets noted was also—queue ominous movie soundtrack—perilous for Democrats. Politico wondered how Biden could determine “how to stanch the bloodshed without exacerbating existing tensions on policing or hampering criminal justice reform efforts — a top Democratic priority.” The Washington Post noted that the Biden administration was entering into “political peril” simply by wading into the discussion. (One can easily imagine the paper offering the same verdict had Biden opted to avoid the matter.) The New York Times’s Alexander Burns sagely observed a new Democratic trend: The party was “rallying with sudden confidence around a politically potent cause: funding the police.” Axios referenced Adams’s win as a “wake-up” call to Democrats. The New York Times’s Tom Friedman followed on with a column titled, “Want to Get Trump Re-elected? Dismantle the Police.”