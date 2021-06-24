Mainstream Reporters Are Parroting the Republicans’ Idiotic Talking Points About Crime

Adams’s victory coincided with the Biden administration’s own rising focus on violent crime, a factor that a number of outlets noted was also—cue ominous movie soundtrack—perilous for Democrats. Politico wondered how Biden could determine “how to stanch the bloodshed without exacerbating existing tensions on policing or hampering criminal justice reform efforts—a top Democratic priority.” The Washington Post noted that the Biden administration was entering into “political peril” simply by wading into the discussion. (One can easily imagine the paper offering the same verdict had Biden opted to avoid the matter.) The New York Times’ Alexander Burns sagely observed a new Democratic trend: The party was “rallying with sudden confidence around a politically potent cause: funding the police.” Axios referenced Adams’s win as a “wake-up” call to Democrats. The New York Times’ Tom Friedman followed with a column titled, “Want to Get Trump Re-elected? Dismantle the Police.”

How do we know this is bad for Democrats? Well, for one thing, the media’s tautological narrative-mongering all but makes it so. The Post, for instance, brings Republican Senator Rick Scott together with Matt Bennett, the president of the centrist think tank Third Way, to sing in unison about how the Democrats are in dire trouble; by Beltway media rules, the formation of anything that looks like bipartisan consensus must be hailed as oracular truth. Friedman, meanwhile—after a long, bizarre tangent imagining a Taxi Driver monologue devoted to the importance of voting, rather than vigilantism—scolds Democrats for embracing radical language on police reform. “The defund battle cry initially guided the super-progressive Minneapolis City Council, and it has diminished and demoralized the police force, leaving behind a department that is often either unable or unwilling to risk getting embroiled in any kind of confrontation,” he writes. Democrats, in this iteration, have willed the spike in violence into being by insisting that police brutality is wrong.



There are a number of problems with this analysis. Bennett and Scott are correct that Democrats have been damaged politically by Republican attacks based around “defunding” the police and that those attacks likely caused them to underperform in the 2020 election. But what they either don’t know or will not say is that many of those attacks are highly specious. And Democrats have hardly adopted defunding the police as a plank in their platform. Far from it: The Biden administration on Wednesday announced that it was setting aside $350 billion from Covid relief funds to be used to bolster community policing. Few nationally prominent Democrats have embraced the “defund” rhetoric; in the New York City mayoral primary, most of the candidates went to great pains to distance themselves from it.

