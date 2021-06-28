From Stonewall to Today: How Activism Changed the World

Take the marriage equality win. I wrote my law school thesis in 1983 arguing that despite the defeats we were handed by courts, including the Supreme Court in 1972, in the first wave of cases brought by pioneering same-sex couples seeking the freedom to marry in the immediate aftermath of Stonewall, we shouldn’t take that no for an answer. I founded and led a campaign, and for 32 years we drove a strategy and leveraged a broad and growing movement to victory in the Supreme Court on June 26, 2015. When I first wrote the paper and started pressing for us to keep trying, polling showed support for the freedom to marry at 11 percent. This month—six years after our triumph—Gallup reported that now a whopping 70 percent support marriage equality; including, for the first time, even a majority of those still willing to call themselves Republicans.

Of course, there is so much more to do. We need to pass federal civil rights laws, such as the Equality Act now pending in the Senate, and comparable measures at the state and local levels. We need to continue to grow the voices of support—businesses, faith leaders, and houses of worship, schools, medical and public health authorities, and so on. We need to tackle the political dysfunction that has the Senate, Republican-controlled and gerrymandered state legislatures, and too many judges and justices way out of step with the vast majority of Americans who have come, since Stonewall, to support the full inclusion and legal equality of LGBTQ people. And because, in addition to good laws, we want good lives, we must make change felt in every community, every part of the country, and every corner of the globe.

In that work, the marriage lift has proven to be the gift that keeps on giving. The support, the allies, and assets the marriage work brought to our cause are now there as we work to defeat attacks—the wave of anti-gay and anti-trans legislation we see in several states; the effort to carve out licenses to discriminate under the banner of religious freedom; the continuing isolation and stigma too many LGBT individuals continue to endure; and even the similar barrage against immigrants, people of color, and women’s empowerment. All of this takes activism.