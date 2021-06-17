The Supreme Court Delivers a Twist Ending on LGBTQ Discrimination

Both the federal district court in Philadelphia and the Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Fulton and the archdiocese. Each of the courts cited the Supreme Court’s landmark 1990 ruling in Employment Division v. Smith. In that case, two Native American men in Oregon had challenged the state’s refusal to provide them with unemployment benefits after they lost their jobs for using peyote, an illegal drug with sacramental purposes in the Native American Church. They also argued that state officials had violated the Free Exercise Clause by discriminating against their religious beliefs.

The Supreme Court ruled against them in an opinion written by none other than Justice Antonin Scalia. The conservative jurist often favored believers’ claims in religious-freedom cases that came before him over the years. In Smith, however, Scalia concluded that courts could not use the Free Exercise Clause to carve out exemptions from what he described as “neutral laws of general applicability.” Allowing Americans to opt out of basic criminal and administrative laws “contradicts both constitutional tradition and common sense” and “would lead towards anarchy,” he wrote. Scalia also expressed discomfort with the idea of judges weighing the validity or importance of specific religious beliefs along the way.

The court’s ruling in Smith prompted a wave of public outrage. In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or RFRA into law. Passed with the overwhelming support of Congress, RFRA allowed plaintiffs to sue the federal government when the application of federal laws infringes upon a person’s religious beliefs. The government can still win the case if it shows that enforcing the law in question serves a “compelling government interest” and can’t be carried out in a less burdensome way, effectively restoring the legal test that had existed before Smith. RFRA does not apply to state and local officials, although many states—including Pennsylvania—have similar laws on the books.

Smith also proved to be deeply controversial among conservative legal scholars who typically venerate Scalia. As I noted last February, some of them have argued that the ruling effectively leaves the constitutional right to religious freedom in the hands of majoritarian bodies like Congress and the presidency. Many of the court’s other conservative justices offered similar qualms about Smith in recent years, leading some legal activists to push for an outright challenge to Smith itself. When the court agreed to take up Fulton last spring, it explicitly asked the parties to brief the court on whether Smith should be “revisited.”