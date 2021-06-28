The Success of Medicaid Expansion Could Break It

It’s absolutely true that Medicaid—the expansion of which accounted for the lion’s share of insurance gains under the Affordable Care Act—is a big improvement on nothing. It has saved and improved lives, filtered patients into the health care system who had otherwise been locked out of it, and provided some peace of mind in the place of nagging worries about what could befall their families in the event of a health disaster. But when a means-tested program, initially conceived as a way to uphold the private insurance system by absorbing the patients it marginalized, becomes such a critical aspect of the health care financing system that it covers a full quarter of the American public, it’s worth asking what went awry.

There’s a very obvious answer. What went wrong was the central premise undergirding both the establishment of Medicare and Medicaid and the introduction of the ACA over four decades later: that there’s a virtue in preserving private employer-sponsored insurance, so long as its drawbacks are blunted with smart policies that account for unprofitable patients such as the old, the poor, the disabled, and the already sick. Far from signifying the success of our safety net, skyrocketing Medicaid numbers reflect the increasingly obvious failure of our standard insurance system to justify its own existence—relegating patients to a program far less robust than the universal one they deserve.

As Jamila Michener observes in her book Fragmented Democracy: Medicaid, Federalism and Unequal Politics, the fact that Medicaid is controlled at the state rather than federal level yields intensely unequal outcomes for the patients who rely on it. Some states provide no dental coverage; others cap it at $500 a year. Many states limit how many prescription drugs a patient may take at once, some charge co-pays. Sixteen states don’t cover hearing aids for adults; others constrain eligibility for long-term care.