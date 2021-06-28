The Success of Medicaid Expansion Could Break It

With the coronavirus pandemic waning across the United States, a new government report has kicked up a surprising and groundbreaking health statistic: Medicaid enrollment now tops 80 million people. That means nearly one in four Americans rely on the public program for health insurance coverage—8 million more than just a year ago. The uptick was likely driven by a host of factors: the implementation of Medicaid expansion in several new states in 2020, layoffs and employer-sponsored insurance loss rendering people newly eligible, previously eligible people inspired to sign up because of the pandemic, and new rules forbidding states from elbowing patients off the rolls during the public health emergency.

Meanwhile, millions more patients are currently eligible for Medicaid but remain unenrolled; others currently in the so-called coverage gap in non-expansion states may finally become eligible through legislation like that being introduced by Representative Lloyd Doggett, which would allow municipalities to bypass state governments to expand Medicaid themselves. Taken altogether, the Medicaid program is heartier than ever before - a reality that some observers would argue offers a heartening counterpoint to doom-and-gloom assessments of our nation’s healthcare system. As one headline in The New York Times put it, “Obamacare, in its first big test as safety net, is holding up so far.”

It’s absolutely true that Medicaid—the expansion of which accounted for the lion’s share of insurance gains under the Affordable Care Act—is a big improvement on nothing. It has saved and improved lives, filtered patients into the healthcare system who had otherwise been locked out of it, and provided some peace of mind in the place of nagging worries about what could befall their families in the event of a health disaster. But when a means-tested program, initially conceived as a way to uphold the private insurance system by absorbing the patients it marginalized, becomes such a critical aspect of the healthcare financing system that it covers a full quarter of the American public, it’s worth asking what went awry.