Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald’s Shameless Marriage of Convenience

With Greenwald’s partnership with Carlson cemented, the debate over why he should go on Fox News is exhausted. The real disappointment—one that he surely doesn’t care about at all, even if he reads commentary about himself—in Greenwald’s evolution is that a once-great journalist has dispensed with investigatory skepticism, turning himself into an unquestioning collaborator for a network as hateful and propagandistic as anything on the air. Extending every measure of good faith to Fox’s clownish right-wing personalities, Greenwald is just as ruthless and unforgiving with his enemies, who now seem to be everywhere. Promising that he’s tolerant of genuine critique, he brooks none. With 1.6 million Twitter followers and tens of thousands of Substack subscribers, he can afford to live in his own bubble.

Even as he devotes himself to rage-tweeting about wokeness and runaway identity politics, Greenwald still occasionally offers a useful counter to mainstream media’s unthinking fealty to the security state. There are hints of the old iconoclast lurking in between the Fox hits and the silly Twitter fights, but you won’t find them in this week’s NSA story. As Greenwald might have acknowledged a few years ago, the real threats of the NSA have little to do with Tucker Carlson or his semi-fictionalized news show. The NSA undoubtedly spies on Americans, both directly and through the practice of “incidental collection,” in which Americans’ communications are swept up in the process of surveilling foreign targets. As we learned via Snowden and other whistleblowers, there are many programs of mass surveillance, some of them potentially illegal or unsupervised, and the agency taps communication cables all over the world, vacuuming up as much data as it can. As the CIA’s chief technology officer said in 2013, “We fundamentally try to collect everything and hang on to it forever.” (In his memoir, Snowden cited this comment as helping to lead to his disillusionment.)

The security state deserves heavy critique, if not total dismantlement. A society whose sense of public order and safety depends on mass surveillance is an inherently authoritarian one. But this latest ginned-up scandal isn’t about securing Americans’ general liberty or stopping the perpetual war machine. Instead, it’s about boosting the positions of an execrable cable news host and his favorite reputation-launderer. In casting Carlson as the next victim of government overreach—which has had a genuinely deleterious impact on investigative journalism in this country, including for Greenwald’s former colleagues at The Intercept—Greenwald seems to be guilty of exactly what he despises in others: He’s granted the mantle of oppression to someone who doesn’t deserve it. And he’s done it without seeing any evidence. As Greenwald well understands, there are journalists and whistleblowers and many innocent Muslim Americans who have suffered greatly because of NSA surveillance. These are the real targets of the security state. So far as we know, Tucker Carlson isn’t one of them.