Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald’s Shameless Marriage of Convenience

Commentators have spent plenty of time examining Greenwald’s supposed right-wing turn, and it is possible that he and Carlson share some ideological affinities. Greenwald claims that the other networks don’t invite him on, and he attempts to justify his own appearances as providing an antidote of truth that Fox’s conservative viewers might not otherwise be exposed to. But his embrace of Fox smacks of expedience and a well-established contrarian streak, two qualities that have visibly come to the fore in recent years. Greenwald appears on Fox not because he agrees with its personalities’ odious politics but because it offers an opportunity to spread his own ideas and to generate subscribers for his Substack. (In addition to frequently citing his Pulitzer Prize, the anti-establishment Greenwald seems to care a great deal about ratings. He mockingly tweets about MSNBC’s and CNN’s low viewership—which he attributes, at least partly, to a misplaced Trump obsession that has since wilted in the Biden era.)

With Greenwald’s partnership with Carlson cemented, the debate over why he should go on Fox News is exhausted. The real disappointment—one that he surely doesn’t care about at all, even if he reads commentary about himself—in Greenwald’s evolution is that a once-great journalist has dispensed with investigatory skepticism, turning himself into an unquestioning collaborator for a network as hateful and propagandistic as anything on the air. Extending every measure of good faith to Fox’s clownish right-wing personalities, Greenwald is just as ruthless and unforgiving with his enemies, who now seem to be everywhere. Promising that he’s tolerant of genuine critique, he brooks none. With 1.6 million Twitter followers and tens of thousands of Substack subscribers, he can afford to live in his own bubble.