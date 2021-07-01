Weisselberg is an important fixture in the small coterie of loyal advisors and associates who helped run Trump’s business holdings over the past few decades. The 73-year-old accountant began working for the company in 1973 when it was run by Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s father. Throughout the nearly half-century that followed, he played a quiet but ubiquitous role in keeping the financial workings of the Trump Organization running relatively smoothly, eventually becoming chief financial officer of the company.

That position made him a key figure in some of Trump’s personal and business scandals over the years. In 2018, Weisselberg became more well-known to the public for testifying before a federal grand jury about former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s role in a hush-money scheme involving Stormy Daniels, who received a $130,000 payment from Cohen in 2016. Weisselberg received a limited grant of immunity from prosecutors for his testimony; they later charged Cohen with campaign-finance violations for his role in the scheme and implicated Trump himself.

It’s unusual, but not unheard of, for businesses to face criminal indictments for wrongdoings committed by their employees. Such prosecutions became less common after the conviction of Arthur Andersen LLP, one of the world’s most prominent accounting firms, for obstruction of justice in the Enron scandal in 2002. The Supreme Court unanimously overturned the conviction in 2005, by which point the firm had already laid off tens of thousands of employees and effectively ceased to function. The Justice Department later advised federal prosecutors to consider alternatives to corporate prosecution after the Arthur Andersen saga before filing charges.

By charging the Trump Organization itself, prosecutors open the door to a variety of sanctions and penalties against the Trump family business if they secure a conviction. It wouldn’t be the first time that one of Trump’s self-named enterprises has faced serious legal consequences: The New York attorney general’s office forced Trump to shut down his charity foundation in 2018 after revealing it was essentially a large-scale grift for his personal benefit. A conviction against the family business would likely deal an even greater financial blow to the former president, who rose to power in 2016 in part because of his public image as a successful businessman.