Former President Donald Trump and his adult children were not charged in Thursday’s court filings, though prosecutors could bring additional charges and add more defendants down the road. The indictment alleged that Trump signed some of the checks that compensated Weisselberg but does not describe any further involvement in the scheme. As with the Russia investigation three years ago, evidence of his potential involvement may depend on the willingness of close associates like Weisselberg to cooperate in exchange for a lighter sentence.

That cooperation does not appear to be imminent. Weisselberg pleaded not guilty and released a brief statement saying he would fight the charges in court. In a separate statement, the Trump Organization praised Weisselberg and denounced Cy Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney. “[Weisselberg] is now being used by the Manhattan district attorney as a pawn in a scorched-earth attempt to harm the former president,” the company said. “The district attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other district attorney would ever think of bringing. This is not justice; this is politics.”

Even without charges against him personally, Thursday’s indictments are perhaps the most perilous legal threat that Trump has faced in his long public life. They pose a direct threat not just to one of Trump’s closest associates but also to the family-run business that Trump inherited from his father and planned to hand over to his own children someday. Without the gold-plated towers and luxury golf courses that bear his name, there’s not much foundation to the mythos that Donald Trump has built to sustain his public persona as a celebrity politician.