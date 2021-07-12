This Is an Important Week. Thank Rosa DeLauro.

Something important is happening this week, something that never would have happened if Donald Trump had been re-elected or if the Republicans had controlled either house of Congress. The Child Tax Credit, or CTC, checks are starting to go out to parents across the country. A couple earning $100,000 with two children will get a $600 check from the government for the next six months, and then they’ll get a $3,600 refund when they file taxes next year.

It’s a huge deal. The CTC has existed in various forms since the George H.W. Bush administration, back in the days before Republicans became total greedheads. (Orrin Hatch, Mr. Bipartisan once upon a dear old time, was a champion.) But its generosity was always fairly limited. For example, families that fell below a certain income threshold weren’t eligible for any proceeds, so the poorest families didn’t benefit. Moreover, it was, at times, a non-refundable tax credit, meaning that the lowest-income families were often unable to claim the full refund.

But things changed when the American Rescue Plan passed in March. Now, families are getting direct checks. And the tax credit is now fully refundable. The general estimate is that this measure will cut child poverty in half (around 12 million children live in poverty in this country).