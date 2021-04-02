Repair the Crumbling Infrastructure of the American Labor Movement

A third PRO Act provision that the White House may fold into the infrastructure bill would allow the National Labor Relations Board to impose fines on employers who violate labor laws. Incredibly, the NLRB may currently require only that these scofflaws furnish back pay. That goes a long way toward explaining why businesses don’t take such violations terribly seriously. As Marianne LeVine reported three years ago in Politico, compliance with minimum wage and overtime laws is, in many states, effectively voluntary.

Inclusion of any of these provisions would obviously make the infrastructure bill, which already faces an uphill battle, even harder to pass. If the Democrats decided to avoid a Senate filibuster by making it a “reconciliation” bill, as happened with the Covid-19 stimulus, then only the NLRB fines could be folded in. There’s a decent chance that the Democrats’ maddening fence-sitter, Senator Joe Manchin, would go for it. West Virginia is one of the states that went right-to-work in the past decade, but Manchin didn’t support that, and he tends to vote with organized labor (which still has some political clout in that coal-mining state).

It’s a hobby of mine to count Republican votes on labor bills. Although the party as a whole is unambiguously anti-labor, some Republican legislators nonetheless vote pro-union. About one-third of union members vote Republican in presidential elections—don’t ask me why—and that doesn’t entirely escape notice in Congress. When the House passed the PRO Act on March 9, the Democrats picked up five Republican votes (and lost one Democrat, Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas). Five Republican votes for the PRO Act is better than the three House Republicans who, in a 2019 vote, supported raising the minimum wage to $15.

As I’ve noted elsewhere, repealing Taft-Hartley has been a Democratic fantasy for 73 years. Even Lyndon Johnson couldn’t do it during his Great Society heyday. Yet there are today more Republican votes to do that than there are to raise the minimum wage, something Congress managed to do 26 times since Taft-Hartley became law. Obviously, raising the minimum wage has gotten harder in recent decades, but do you doubt that eventually the Democrats will raise it? Maybe a labor rights bill will start to feel inevitable, too.