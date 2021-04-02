Repair the Crumbling Infrastructure of the American Labor Movement

The fate of America’s infrastructure has never captured my imagination, maybe because I’ve heard that tocsin clang ever since Pat Choate first popularized the word in his 1981 book America In Ruins. (Back then, the collapse of the Mianus River Bridge along I-95 presaged imminent catastrophe from coast to coast.) I’m for public investment as much as the next guy. But the only infrastructure I know that has eroded steadily, chunk by falling chunk, over the past 40 years–to the point where today it only barely exists–is the American labor movement. If the infrastructure bill includes some or all of the PRO Act, then let the rebuilding begin.

Another thing to remember about the conservative press is that it tends to jump the gun. There is no infrastructure bill per se, just an outline furnished by the White House, and that outline says nothing about including any part of the PRO Act. (It does mandate that the infrastructure be built paying prevailing wage, which is mostly required anyway on federally funded projects.) The outline says that Biden is calling on Congress:

to ensure all workers have a free and fair choice to join a union by passing the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, and guarantee union and bargaining rights for public service workers.



Similarly, a speech Biden gave on Wednesday to announce the infrastructure plan said only that he “asked Congress to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act—the PRO Act—and send it to my desk.”