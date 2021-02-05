It’s a Joke to Let Mitt Romney Set the Horizon on Child Poverty

It’s important to consider the choices made when lawmakers design policy. I take Romney at his word that his first priority is supporting families and reducing poverty. By one estimate, his plan would cut child poverty by a third and by nearly 14 percent overall. But that’s not his only goal, as evidenced by the fact that some of the provisions in his plan mean it would reduce poverty less than it would without them, and less than a similar one put forward by President Biden. Romney’s own economic adviser said of the plan that “it shows it’s possible to reform, or even eliminate, existing policies and still leave American families better off,” adding, “We don’t just have to endlessly top-off the current system.” As Romney put it in 2012, “If you’re looking for free stuff you don’t have to pay for? Vote for the other guy.” It’s this ancillary motivation, to wipe out chunks of our current anti-poverty system and narrow the window of what role the government plays, that demands pushback.

Romney’s plan is a big step up from one he co-authored in 2019 to give parents $1,000 to $1,500 a year, when he became the first Republican to endorse such an idea. Now he supports sending them triple that amount. He also put forward the innovative idea of delivering this money through the Social Security Administration, which is used to sending monthly checks, rather than the Internal Revenue Service, which only does annual lump sums. There are some challenges with that approach—it could make it difficult for undocumented immigrants to claim, and it would mean getting the SSA up to speed on who is eligible—but it could be a smarter way to deliver this benefit.

But Romney also outlines ways to cover the cost of his proposal. This is certainly at least in part to make it germane to budget reconciliation, allowing it to get tacked onto Democrats’ Covid-19 relief package and made permanent. The cuts he makes to pay for it, however, are significant, both in what he cuts and the vision it puts forward. Beyond basically scrapping and converting the existing Child and Dependent Care Credit into his larger cash payment, he would also completely eliminate the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, or cash welfare, as well as cut Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program eligibility and the Earned Income Tax Credit. Romney makes no indication of filling the holes that his plan would leave behind.