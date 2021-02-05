It’s a Joke to Let Mitt Romney Set the Horizon on Child Poverty

On Thursday, Republican Senator Mitt Romney made a huge splash: he put forward a proposal to create what would amount to the first-ever child allowance in the United States, sending nearly all families $350 a month for children ages zero to five and $250 a month up to age 17.

While Democrats have recently started to coalesce around the idea of regularly sending money to parents, it’s notable to have a Republican join them by offering his own ideas, especially one who just eight years ago decried the government giving away “free stuff.” His is a serious plan and should be taken seriously. That means looking hard at the details. And those details make it clear that his plan is not just about reducing poverty, but also reducing the government’s responsibility to the poor. This doesn’t mean the plan is a nonstarter, but that Democrats have to make clear that they stand for increasing what the state owes its most vulnerable, for an expansive vision of how the government should lift our standards of living, and not accept the austere premise that cash payments must be substituted for existing programs.

It’s important to consider the choices made when lawmakers design policy. I take Romney at his word that his first priority is supporting families and reducing poverty. By one estimate, it would cut child poverty by a third and by nearly 14 percent overall. But that’s not his only goal, as evidenced by the fact that some of the provisions in his plan mean it would reduce poverty less than it would without them, and less than a similar one put forward by President Biden. Romney’s own economic adviser said of the plan that “it shows it’s possible to reform, or even eliminate, existing policies and still leave American families better off,” adding, “We don’t just have to endlessly top-off the current system.” As Romney put it in 2012, “If you’re looking for free stuff you don’t have to pay for? Vote for the other guy.” It’s this ancillary motivation, to wipe out chunks of our current anti-poverty system and narrow the window of what role the government plays, that demands pushback.