J.D. Vance’s Senate Campaign Is Off to a Humiliating Start

Oops. Five years later, and just days since launching a Senate campaign in Ohio, Vance is backtracking faster than Willie Mays. In an attempt to salvage his budding political career, the man who in 2016 said, “Trump is unfit for our nation’s highest office,” has gone on an apology tour to renounce his past opinions. “Like a lot of people, I criticized Trump back in 2016,” Vance said Monday on—where else?—Fox News. “And I ask folks not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy.”



Vance’s groveling is as necessary as it is humiliating. Trump, of course, did not fail in 2016, and the Republican Party has become even more Trumpist in the wake of his 2020 defeat, thus obliterating the ostensible foundation of Vance’s political career. So Vance is determined to show Republicans in general, and Trump specifically, that he’s engorging himself on humble pie. “I’m not just a flip-flopper, I’m a flip-flop-flipper on Trump,” he told Time magazine’s Molly Ball for a profile published on Wednesday.



Vance is also trying to graft his Hillbilly Elegy message onto Trump’s, suggesting that he was right all along—not about Trump, perhaps, but about the people who supported Trump. He pointed Ball to his memoir and commentary in 2016, saying, “I sort of got Trump’s issues from the beginning. I just thought that this guy was not serious and was not going to be able to really make progress on the issues I cared about.”

