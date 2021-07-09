J.D. Vance’s Senate Campaign Is Off to a Humiliating Start

Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance’s bestselling 2016 memoir about growing up in rural Ohio, was often touted as a work of sociology that illuminated the white underclass that was thought to comprise Donald Trump’s base. For readers discomforted by Trump’s rise, particularly liberals, Hillbilly Elegy provided what The New York Times called a “compassionate, discerning” examination into the root causes of Trump’s appeal. But there was a limit to Vance’s compassion for his former neighbors. Hillbillies had been left behind, sure, but his book implied that the bigger problem was a lack of discipline: Having come to rely on welfare check, they spent too much and worked too little. Vance’s Appalachia was long on handouts and short on bootstraps.

But Hillbilly Elegy was also a political memoir. One can see it as a white, rural, Republican take on Barack Obama’s Dreams From My Father—a compelling introduction to a rising star. It advanced themes that would become the foundation of a hypothetical political campaign: distrust of the elites in both parties, but above all, an insistence on thrift and personal responsibility. Published weeks before Trump accepted the GOP’s nomination in Cleveland, the book was a subtler version of a bet many Republicans were making: that Trump’s idiosyncratic take on populism would badly fail. When it did, Vance would be poised to benefit.



Oops. Five years later, and just days since launching a Senate campaign in Ohio, Vance is backtracking faster than Willie Mays. In an attempt to salvage his budding political career, the man who in 2016 said “Trump is unfit for our nation’s highest office” has gone on an apology tour to renounce his past opinions. “Like a lot of people, I criticized Trump back in 2016,” Vance said Monday on—where else?—Fox News. “And I ask folks not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy.”

