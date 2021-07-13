Hervis Rogers May Spend Life in Prison Because of Trump’s Big Lie

And then there’s the timing. Rogers’s high-profile arrest came on the eve of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement of a special legislative session. One of the session’s items is a sweeping package of voting restrictions that Texas Democrats defeated on procedural grounds last May.

The bills under consideration during the special session, House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1, would add a slew of new voting restrictions to those already on the books, including new identification standards for mail-in voting, restrictions on early voting, and new criminal penalties for breaking election law. To prevent these measures from being enacted, nearly 60 Democrats from the Texas state House of Representatives have fled the state, in order to prevent that body from achieving a quorum of members necessary to advance legislation. The proposal is part of a national wave of efforts in Republican-led states to clamp down on the phantasmal threat of voter fraud and tilt elections even further in the GOP’s favor after Trump’s defeat.

“The arrest and prosecution of Mr. Rogers should alarm all Texans,” Andre Segura, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, said in a statement on Friday. “He waited in line for over six hours to vote to fulfill what he believed to be his civic duty, and is now locked up on a bail amount that most people could not afford. He faces potentially decades in jail. Our laws should not intimidate people from voting by increasing the risk of prosecution for, at worst, innocent mistakes.”

Indeed, there may be more adjectives to describe how rare voter fraud is in the United States than actual cases of it. A Brennan Center for Justice compilation of reports and surveys on election integrity found vanishingly few individual cases on a national scale, as well as no evidence to suggest that voter fraud has affected the outcome of a modern American election. In December 2016, The Washington Post reported that a whopping four instances of voter fraud had been uncovered in that year’s election. “There wasn’t evidence of widespread voter fraud before the election,” the Post’s Philip Bump wrote. “There isn’t evidence of widespread voter fraud afterward, either. In fact, there’s not evidence of even modest voter fraud.”