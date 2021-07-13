Hervis Rogers May Spend Life in Prison Because of Trump’s Big Lie

“The arrest and prosecution of Mr. Rogers should alarm all Texans,” Andre Segura, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, said in a statement on Friday. “He waited in line for over six hours to vote to fulfill what he believed to be his civic duty, and is now locked up on a bail amount that most people could not afford. He faces potentially decades in jail. Our laws should not intimidate people from voting by increasing the risk of prosecution for, at worst, innocent mistakes.”

Indeed, there may be more adjectives to describe how rare voter fraud is in the United States than actual cases of it. A Brennan Center for Justice compilation of reports and surveys on election integrity found vanishingly few individual cases on a national scale, as well as no evidence to suggest that voter fraud has affected the outcome of a modern American election. In December 2016, The Washington Post reported that a whopping four instances of voter fraud had been uncovered in that year’s election. “There wasn’t evidence of widespread voter fraud before the election,” the Post’s Philip Bump wrote. “There isn’t evidence of widespread voter fraud afterward, either. In fact, there’s not evidence of even modest voter fraud.”

That didn’t stop Trump from infamously and falsely asserting that he would have won the popular vote in 2016 if millions of illegal votes hadn’t been cast for Hillary Clinton. The voter-fraud myth was part of the Republican Party canon long before Trump bent the GOP to his will. But the former president’s toxic mélange of personal insecurity, authoritarian instincts, and deep unpopularity made him more willing than most to claim that American elections were essentially illegitimate. Paxton and other influential figures within the GOP have proven to be more than willing to follow that false premise to its logical conclusion.