If You Want to Get Ahead in the GOP, You’d Better Support Trump’s Big Lie

On Sunday, J.D. Vance—the author and Ron Howard muse turned GOP gubernatorial candidate—tried to repent for committing the cardinal sin of post-2016 Republican politics: Having said anything slightly critical of Donald Trump in the past. “In four years, I hope people remember that it was those of us who empathized with Trump’s voters who fought him most aggressively,” Vance tweeted in March of 2016. At the time, the Hillbilly Elegy author was positioning himself as the reasonable alternative to the GOP’s populist turn: Vance was marketing himself as an Appalachian-born venture capitalist who knew the magic words poor people needed to hear to lift themselves up by their bootstraps, coincidentally a folksy sort of homespun wisdom that flattered the sentimentality of wealthy liberals. Trump, Vance argued, was “unfit,” his attacks on immigrants were “reprehensible,” and his policies ranged from “immoral to absurd.” When it came time to offer an endorsement, Vance backed Evan McMullin.

Vance’s decisions back then probably ensured he’d seamlessly float through the elite aeries to which he’d become accustomed. For a Republican running in an Ohio primary—or nearly anywhere else, for that matter—in 2021, the rules have changed: These comments now represent a serious electoral liability. And so, Vance made a pilgrimage Fox News to recant his previously held beliefs and earn a pardon. “Like a lot of people, I criticized Trump back in 2016,” he said. “And I ask folks not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy.” Vance’s apology was comparatively belated. Republicans have been purged for less since 2017: In contemporary GOP politics, total allegiance to Donald Trump is mandatory.



The demands go far beyond support for the former president. Fealty to Trump in 2021 also means fealty to The Big Lie. Vance is hoping to reinvent himself as Trump Republican, and has adopted the language of the new total culture war. Victory, he said earlier this year, “will require us completely replacing the existing ruling class with another ruling class.… Unless we overthrow them in some way, we’re gonna keep losing.” Without simultaneously embracing the idea that the election was stolen from Trump, however, Vance’s efforts at redemption aren’t quite complete.

