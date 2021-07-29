Sonia Kennebeck’s Grim Documentaries About Whistleblowers Expose the Excesses of the National Security State

“United States v. Reality Winner” is a principled, soulful documentary about the National Security Agency contractor who sent a document outlining Russian election hacking and influence efforts to The Intercept, only to be imprisoned for her efforts. Directed by Sonia Kennebeck, who previously made a film about drone-program whistleblowers, the 2021 movie provides a welcome introduction to the case, as well as an investigation into the nature of whistleblowing itself, its effects on one’s psyche and family, and whether our vast secrecy apparatus is compatible with democratic self-rule when it so routinely deprives the public, and even government officials, of information they have the right to know. But Kennebeck never found a distributor for her movie. Unless you happen to catch it at a festival (or via a reviewer’s copy, as I did), it’s nearly impossible to watch it. Is there a better metaphor for the public’s indifference to the excesses of the national security state?

On July 30, Kennebeck will premiere another new film, Enemies of the State (this one will be available in theaters and on demand). It tells the tangled, paranoid tale of Matt DeHart, a former participant in the Anonymous hacktivist collective, a Wikileaks associate, and an Air National Guard intelligence analyst who, after a disturbing and murky legal ordeal, including a failed asylum bid in Canada, was imprisoned on child pornography charges. That is only part of the story: DeHart’s parents cooperated extensively with Kennebeck’s film; DeHart himself failed to show up for his scheduled interview. The result is an extraordinary, unsettling documentary that’s just as much about DeHart’s devoted parents—former Army linguists who became convinced of their son’s persecution by the FBI—as it is about a young hacker and information activist facing legal jeopardy.

Taken together, these documentaries confirm Kennebeck’s emergence as one of America’s foremost cinematic chroniclers of the post-9/11 security state. Like Laura Poitras, who won an Oscar for Citizen Four, her film on Edward Snowden, Kennebeck is an acute observer of the complicated psychology of whistleblowing and its inevitable, uncontrollable fallout (whether DeHart, who ran a server for Wikileaks, was ever truly a whistleblower is one of the film’s animating questions). In methodically exploring the lives of her subjects and their families as they come under the unforgiving microscope of the authoritarian surveillance state, she has offered thoughtful, at times enraging, accounts of a national-security apparatus that may be beyond reform. Rather than providing a legal framework for safeguarding collective security, Kennebeck seems to argue, our elaborate structures of official secrecy and classification have made criminals of everyday people seeking to do what’s right. They also have created an unbridgeable gulf between an uninformed populace and the anointed class of securocrats that’s supposed to watch over them.