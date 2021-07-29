Sonia Kennebeck’s Grim Documentaries About Whistleblowers Expose the Excesses of the National Security State

Taken together, these documentaries confirm Kennebeck’s emergence as one of America’s foremost cinematic chroniclers of the post-9/11 security state. Like Laura Poitras, who won an Oscar for Citizen Four, her film on Edward Snowden, Kennebeck is an acute observer of the complicated psychology of whistleblowing and its inevitable, uncontrollable fallout (whether DeHart, who ran a server for Wikileaks, was ever truly a whistleblower is one of the film’s animating questions). In methodically exploring the lives of her subjects and their families as they come under the unforgiving microscope of the authoritarian surveillance state, she has offered thoughtful, at times enraging, accounts of a national-security apparatus that may be beyond reform. Rather than providing a legal framework for safeguarding collective security, Kennebeck seems to argue, our elaborate structures of official secrecy and classification have made criminals of everyday people seeking to do what’s right. They also have created an unbridgeable gulf between an uninformed populace and the anointed class of securocrats that’s supposed to watch over them.

Whereas Winner’s case—in which she received a 63-month sentence, longer than any previously handed down to a press leaker, before being released on good behavior in June—projects a certain moral and narrative clarity, DeHart’s is far more complicated, resisting easy summary. In short, DeHart claimed that he was imprisoned, drugged, and tortured, and extensively interrogated by the FBI in a dubious but wide-ranging espionage investigation that cast DeHart as a traitor looking to sell information to foreign powers. DeHart also claimed that he had information—bound for Wikileaks but never delivered or otherwise published—that showed that the CIA was responsible for the 2001 anthrax attacks, which were never solved. (It remains unclear why DeHart never released this information publicly.) No charges were filed against DeHart as a result of the FBI investigation, which turned his parents’ lives upside down. He eventually pleaded guilty to lesser charges in a child pornography case, claiming, like others in similar situations before him, that it was the simplest way to settle his legal ordeal. Having served his sentence, he now lives with his parents in Indiana.

The secrecy and intrigue surrounding DeHart’s case, the difficulty in reconciling his possible guilt as a child pornographer with his apparent suffering at the hands of an unaccountable security state, makes Kennebeck’s disturbing, occasionally mind-bending film an altogether more impressive achievement. Without falling into false equivalences, Enemies of the State suggests DeHart is neither purely victim nor villain, worthy of sympathy but also, perhaps, an abuser who is deluded as to his place in history. The film opens by aptly quoting Oscar Wilde, who wrote, “The truth is rarely pure and never simple.” In Enemies of the State, truth is irreparably complicated; it’s also fungible in the service of state power.