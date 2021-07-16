The Problem of the Small Landlord and Other Pandemic Relief Traps

Suze Orman once told me that “money is the physical manifestation of who you are.” It was a mantra that I thought no one actually subscribed to, but it came to mind last week when I read a New York Times story about Vanie Mangal, a landlord in Queens who was described as being under “tremendous financial strain” because she was unable to evict her unruly, non-rent-paying tenants. The reporter behind the piece called the ordeal “hellish.” It was the kind of human interest story that’s meant to make a reader think twice about something, in this case the eviction moratoriums that have kept millions of people in their homes during a global pandemic.

The Times also reported that Mangal is managing the house for her mother, who owns three other rental properties that serve as “investments for her two children.” Mangal’s family is clearly losing out on rental income compared to before the pandemic, and it genuinely sounds like her tenants are treating her poorly. The story’s framing, though, flattened the experience of an asset-holding landlord—one who could ostensibly sell off one or more of those assets if the risk-reward ratio wasn’t to her liking—and the experience of tenants faced with possible homelessness in the event of an eviction. When you think about how even before the pandemic, one in four renters spent more than half of their income on housing, and the median household income in 2019 was $68,000, the relative situation between a landlord and a tenant becomes even more stark.

These things aren’t the same, but Mangal—and the Times—wants you to know they feel the same.