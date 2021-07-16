The Problem of the Small Landlord and Other Pandemic Relief Traps

These things aren’t the same, but Mangal—and the Times—wants you to know they feel the same.

This sentiment among the relatively well off is actually pretty common. A survey in 2019 found that only 13 percent of millionaires considered themselves rich. Another, in 2013, found that a majority of investors with more than $1 million in assets still didn’t consider themselves wealthy. (Almost half of those with more than $5 million in assets said the same.) These feelings have implications beyond philosophical debates about self-perception, and seem to trip people up when discussing policy in the United States. Arguments about what it really means to be wealthy tend to set the horizon on what’s politically possible: What does it mean to have enough, and how do you decide? Who deserves it? How do you pay for it?

These kinds of disparities in what actually counts as “scarcity” are more obvious when it’s someone like Jeff Bezos, who couldn’t spend his wealth over his own lifetime, patting himself on the back for making charitable donations or paying workers $15 an hour. Or when it’s Elon Musk tweeting about the “hope” that space represents for so many people, a sleight-of-hand that distracts from the reasons why our planet has become hopeless in the first place. But at a lesser level of wealth, the underlying question is often one of what it means to have enough: What is the rationale behind a Substack writer who’s landed a $250,000 signing bonus advertising a below-local-minimum-wage research position? Is a small landlord like Mangal well-off compared to her neighbors or under real duress? Can Amazon “afford” to pay its workers more? At a certain point, there is a common aversion to defining who or what is actually rich. If money is the physical manifestation of who you are, then it somehow manages to turn everyone who has it into “upper middle class” or the more common (and more evasive) refrain of “comfortable.”