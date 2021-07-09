The Billionaire Space Race Is a Tragically Wasteful Ego Contest

We have been failed by our science fiction–inspired visions of seamless space travel, where the cancer-inducing, bone-rotting effects of cosmic radiation and low gravity have already been dealt with, and life on Earth is a peaceful agora, harmoniously supporting regular space travel. (This, of course, is a generalization of the kind of utopian space fiction that animated these men’s childhood fantasies.) We have clearly not solved our issues here on Earth, and the truth is that space is far worse: a grim void incredibly inhospitable to human life, requiring thousands of ground support employees who spend hours planning everything from how astronauts poop to choreographing dangerous spacewalks. Because of the enormous potential outlay of resources, the Branson and Bezos flights will likely be only a few minutes long. It may also cut down on the chances for something to go sideways. Humanity is no more ready for a sustained commercial presence in space than we are to live on the seafloor. It will be generations, if ever, before we have a colony on the moon—apologies to Newt Gingrich and his fellow lunar dreamers—and whoever eventually makes it to Mars will be lucky to survive the trip, much less return home (common hazards include crash landings and going insane on the long journey). These are profound civilizational challenges, perhaps even unnecessary ones, compared to the more urgent terrestrial issues of climate change, inequality, lack of health care, and insufficient housing.



That leads us to the basic dissonance at the heart of this new space race, the vast gap between the lives of its leaders and the rest of us, condemned to be earthly spectators. (The launches will be streamed live across various media.) With the Cold War–era space race, however flawed and militarized, at least it represented a collective effort, ostensibly divorced from the profit motive or egos of private citizens. Normal people went to space, not billionaires treating the cosmos as their personal plaything. The space race existed to marshal a sense of shared purpose (and, well, to make better ICBMs and spy satellites). It was subsumed by jingoism and nationalism, yes, but it gestured toward higher values that are nowhere to be found in a glitzy Virgin Galactic production.

The best argument against the billionaire space race is how little impact it will have on the lives of most of Earth’s inhabitants. It will inaugurate a new era of ultra-expensive stunt tourism, perhaps, but it will do nothing for the common good, especially when companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin are competing to crowd low-earth orbit with thousands of small satellites. Vast and unearned fortunes have been spent on what are essentially private entertainments: Bezos has said that he sells $1 billion in Amazon stock each year to fund Blue Origin. It’s also no coincidence that the planet’s two richest men are pursuing these efforts after seeing their fortunes rise by tens of billions during the pandemic. They simply have too much money. At a time when our earthly inequities could not be more clear, it is obscene to allow moguls to pour their untaxed billions, earned on the backs of precarious workers, into private ventures divorced from everyday concern or accountability. If Branson’s brief trip to suborbital space is a success, a few investors, and even some industry rivals, may be pleased, but the principal benefits will flow to one person: Richard Branson.