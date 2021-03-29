How Housing Activists Took On Philadelphia and Won



In late June, in a video on the news site Unicorn Riot, the activist Jennifer Bennetch was standing around, waiting to announce an occupation. The video showed her in front of the headquarters for the Philadelphia Housing Authority, wearing a fanny pack and a colorful print hijab, bouncing anxiously on her heels, then glancing over her shoulder as if to make sure the coast was clear. Yet once she began, she spoke calmly and deliberately, proceeding almost without pause. The housing authority, she explained, owns hundreds of row houses in North Philadelphia. Over the past decade, some of the houses had been boarded up and some sold off to developers. She had a list. A number of the boarded-up houses, she revealed, weren’t empty: Families had been living in them since March.



The video caused a sensation. News outlets called Bennetch and asked, dumbfounded, how she’d done it. The Philadelphia Housing Authority sent her a cease and desist letter. Over the ensuing months, a raft of stories were written about the occupied homes, and by the end of the fall, in a surprising victory, the city agreed to turn over 50 houses to a community land trust that Bennetch would help run. “Everyone tells me I’m a planner,” Bennetch said to me about her organizing strategy. “I’m not a planner. I just do shit.”

Such self-effacement, I came to find, is typical for her. She is known as a passionate, outspoken activist, but when not behind a bullhorn she avoids drawing attention to herself, holding her shoulders in the relaxed, slightly slumped posture of a tall person.

Bennetch’s self-description undersells her vision and know-how, but it isn’t wrong, exactly: She moves fast and trusts her instincts. The canny publicity strategy of the videos had been cooked up only the day before, at a separate yet equally dramatic front in Philadelphia’s pandemic-induced housing crisis: a two-week-old encampment of more than a hundred people on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The encampment was located in a tony neighborhood within spitting distance of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Rodin Museum, and a Whole Foods. Until that June day, Bennetch hadn’t drawn a direct connection between the Parkway and the empty houses owned by the housing authority. She merely saw them as two situations she was involved in.

The city was trying to negotiate with Bennetch and other activists in order to shut the camp down. The problem with this, she and the others knew, was that there was nowhere else for the people in them to go. Since the lockdown in late March, shelters had become a coronavirus risk. Philadelphia, like other cities, began putting those without housing in hotels, but there simply weren’t enough hotel rooms for everyone. At least three different camps appeared over the course of the ensuing months. When in short order the city evicted those camps, Bennetch watched housing groups load people into vans, only to see the same people at the next encampment.