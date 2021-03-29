How Housing Activists Took On Philadelphia and Won

As the months rolled by, some said that occupations such as the one in North Philadelphia were the future of housing activism. Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, an assistant professor at Princeton and a scholar of racial inequality in public policy, told Democracy Now!, “This is a model, a strategic model, and a tactic that should be generalized by housing groups across the country.” But was it really replicable elsewhere? Unlike other cities, Philadelphia doesn’t have a housing shortage; it has high homeownership and an abundance of vacant homes. Yet nearly 400,000 people in the city live in poverty, and among those making less than $30,000 a year, 88 percent spent at least a third of their income on rent. Was this the future of housing activism, or was it something else?



Bennetch’s interest in the Philadelphia Housing Authority began in 2016 with a knock at her door. At the time, she wasn’t an activist. She was studying mass media at the Community College of Philadelphia and living with her two children in a house she owned with her husband, Gerald Williams-Bey. One night, during a disagreement she and her husband were having with their neighbors, two police officers showed up at her house. Over the course of months, as the dispute continued, Bennetch’s family regularly dealt with these officers. A lawsuit later filed by Williams-Bey describes the neighbors’ behavior as “non-stop hate-based harassment.” Instead of deescalating the situation, Bennetch felt, the police made it worse. When Bennetch went down to the 22nd Precinct to file a complaint, they told her they had no logs of Philadelphia Police officers responding to a call at her house. So who were the two officers with badges, guns, and a squad car? When she saw the vehicle again, she noticed the numbering was off: Instead of a 22 for the 22nd precinct, it said 96. After some digging, she found out that the car belonged to the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s police department, which is tasked with enforcing laws and investigating crimes within the PHA system. Bennetch was shocked to discover that PHA had their own police force. (Nationally, it is relatively uncommon. Housing authorities in other cities, like the New York City Housing Authority, once had police forces but have since disbanded them.)



Bennetch knew that while her immediate neighbors’ rowhouses looked like hers, they were owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, a New Deal-era organization established in 1937 (one of 3,300 such housing authorities in the country) whose job is to maintain the city’s public housing stock. Typically, the housing authority built and managed large high-rise apartments as public housing, but beginning in the 1970s, PHA—as did housing authorities in many other cities—began acquiring “scattered site” properties in addition to their more traditional public housing projects. Scattered site properties had the advantage of destigmatizing public housing because, unlike a housing project, no one could tell who they belonged to. In Philadelphia, the majority of these properties are in the largely poor area of the city known as North Philadelphia.

When Bennetch went to elected officials to figure out why PHA had their own police force, why they looked exactly like the Philadelphia police department, and why they were bothering her, everyone pointed the finger at someone else. City officials, she told me, said that PHA was run by the state. The state said the federal government ran the agency. And then she’d call a federal legislator, who’d say the feds fund PHA but it’s overseen by the city. “It was a wild goose chase,” she shrugged. (Her family eventually sued PHA for negligence during their investigation; the case is pending.)