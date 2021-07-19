A New Global Group of 21 Lawmakers Will Pressure Countries on Climate Change

The Alliance offers other models to draw on. Costa Rica is one of the few places on earth with a national decarbonization plan on the books, passed by the ruling Citizens Action Party in 2019. Currently, the country gets roughly 99 percent of its electricity from renewables. Paola Vega Rodriguez, a founding member of the alliance and Citizens Action Party congresswoman, chairs the legislature’s Environmental Committee. She urged other countries to see their plan as an inspiration, but noted the challenge of putting climate at the center of an economic and development policy more broadly. “Hungry people will not make the climate issue a priority, but they will make it a priority if climate policy offers them a job. I think it is the great challenge that we have, and the Alliance can help us with that,” she said over the phone.

Aside from being a relatively novel union of lawmakers from the global north and global south, the Global Alliance for a Green New Deal represents a new sort of “red-green” pact that young voters, swelling the ranks of left-wing and green parties in many countries, have made possible. In the past few years, environmentalists and democratic socialists (or other leftists) have started to band together as the weather and electoral constituencies have begun to shift.

Caroline Lucas is a longtime Green Party member of Parliament in the U.K., and co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on the Green New Deal. Back in 2007, she became a founding member of the U.K.’s Green New Deal Group, a set of thinkers who did some of the earliest research on what an ecologically sustainable recovery might look like. “There is an opportunity to think much bigger even than we did in 2007, because what we have learned is that governments can do big things,” she said, noting expansive governmental responses—in the U.K., especially—to Covid-19. In the eleventh year of Tory rule, the Green Party and Labour Party are attempting to combine forces, both in formations like the All Party Parliamentary Group that she chairs with Labour MP and fellow alliance co-founder Clive Lewis, and in elections. “What happens here so often is that the more progressive parties all contest, so we split the vote and the Conservatives go through the middle and win the seat. There is an increasing recognition that that is serving no one.”