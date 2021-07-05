End the War on Whistleblowers

At the Justice Department, where leaks are referred to for criminal investigation, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco holds an enormous amount of power, with all 93 U.S. attorneys reporting to her and responsibilities as the attorney general’s second in command. In 2015, Monaco led the White House’s public response to calls for Obama to pardon Snowden. Monaco, in a statement, called Snowden “dangerous” and warned of “severe consequences” to his disclosures. In a letter signed by over 40 groups, including Human Rights Watch, the ACLU, Government Accountability Project, and Equal Justice Alliance, advocates argued that Monaco’s statement “grossly misleads the American public” about Snowden’s actions, noting that there were no constructive channels for Snowden to challenge the NSA’s actions, and he did not have adequate protections against retaliation.

Monaco’s Department of Justice is currently facing a major test of its commitment to protecting free press and ending the dangerous policies of Donald Trump (some of which are direct legacies of President Obama). In the past two months, the Justice Department disclosed that during the Trump administration, it aggressively targeted journalists to investigate leaks, secretly seizing the phone records of four New York Times reporters and several from The Washington Post in 2017, and requesting more than 30,000 email records from a CNN reporter. In response to these revelations, Biden called the practice of seizing journalists’ phone records “simply wrong” and said under his leadership, he would “absolutely” prevent the Justice Department from continuing the practice.



However, Biden’s off-the-cuff remark does not mark a policy shift at the DOJ. At a White House briefing the same day, Press Secretary Jen Psaki failed to denounce the practice, and Attorney General Merrick Garland, while promising to curtail the DOJ’s efforts against whistleblowers, made the blatant caveat that the DOJ would still pursue journalists breaking the law in stories about leaked documents “unrelated to the leaking.” By making this distinction, Garland is giving himself public permission to do everything he can to protect Trump-era whistleblowers, while ensuring Biden-era whistleblowers are still treated as criminals and traitors who belong behind bars. Formal guidance, and official commitments, are necessary to restore public trust in the Department of Justice’s impartiality and commitment to protecting the rights of American citizens.



Protecting whistleblowers is an absolutely necessary step to fulfilling the Biden campaign’s repeated promise to restore “faith in American government.” Biden should increase whistleblower protections, codify his campaign promises to government employees, and ensure that his administration prioritizes good policy and transparency over its own power. His biggest obstacle may be the very people he’s tapped for his administration, people who earned Beltway accolades for gagging whistleblowers and creating a chilling effect that might dissuade public servants from reporting corruption and wrongdoing. Only by reversing the decades-long trend toward prosecuting and silencing government whistleblowers can Biden truly create a stronger and more transparent executive branch.

