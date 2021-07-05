End the War on Whistleblowers

Biden’s pick for the Treasury Department’s general counsel, Neil MacBride, cracked down on whistleblowers as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. MacBride personally led the investigations into Manning and Snowden, as well as the criminal charges against Snowden. He also subpoenaed then–New York Times journalist James Risen, arguing that Risen did not have the right to claim First Amendment protection when he refused to disclose his source inside the government. MacBride’s potential position at Treasury is especially worrisome in light of the IRS and FinCEN whistleblowers; if confirmed, he will help shape not only the Treasury’s response to those disclosures, but the Department’s relevant priorities moving forward.

At the Justice Department, where leaks are referred to for criminal investigation, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco holds an enormous amount of power, with all 93 U.S. attorneys reporting to her and responsibilities as the attorney general’s second in command. In 2015, Monaco led the White House’s public response to calls for Obama to pardon Snowden. Monaco, in a statement, called Snowden “dangerous” and warned of “severe consequences” to his disclosures. In a letter signed by over 40 groups, including Human Rights Watch, the ACLU, Government Accountability Project, and Equal Justice Alliance, advocates argued that Monaco’s statement “grossly misleads the American public” about Snowden’s actions, noting that there were no constructive channels for Snowden to challenge the NSA’s actions, and he did not have adequate protections against retaliation.

Monaco’s Department of Justice is currently facing a major test of its commitment to protecting free press and ending the dangerous policies of Donald Trump (some of which are direct legacies of President Obama). In the past two months, the Justice Department disclosed that during the Trump administration, it aggressively targeted journalists to investigate leaks, secretly seizing the phone records of four New York Times reporters and several from The Washington Post in 2017, and requesting more than 30,000 email records from a CNN reporter. In response to these revelations, Biden called the practice of seizing journalists’ phone records “simply wrong” and said under his leadership, he would “absolutely” prevent the Justice Department from continuing the practice.

