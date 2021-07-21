How Tucker Carlson and a Story About a Possibly Fictional Trans Person Fueled Two Weeks of Violent Right-Wing Protests

The scene at Los Angeles’s Wi Spa on Saturday was disorienting: Anti-trans feminists carrying signs with slogans like “protect female spaces” mingled with QAnon-adherents chanting “Save our children”; men in tactical gear and pro-Trump t-shirts stood ready for battle; while elsewhere in the crowd, suspected members and friends of the Proud Boys harassed journalists. What brought them all together was a story that had been spreading for weeks through the right-wing ecosystem, a viral outrage about something that may not have even happened: In June, a woman filmed herself confronting the spa’s staff, claiming that a person with a penis was in the women’s-only section of the spa and exposing themselves not only to adults but to children, a story lab-made to appeal to anti-trans sentiment and panic.

The video never shows the person meant to be its subject; according to a report in the Los Angeles Blade, police have found no corroborating witnesses. Still, the past two weeks have seen increasingly violent and escalating protests in front of the spa, another reminder of how effectively the right creates its own warped reality, one that often perpetuates real violence. The rapid spread of the Wi Spa story among different conservative factions also highlights another disturbing truth: transphobia has proved to be a great unifier among the far-right, anti-trans feminists, evangelical Christians, and a large chunk of Republican policy makers and voters. As the Southern Poverty Law Center’s senior analyst Cassie Miller told me recently, moral panics are remarkably effective at stitching together broad coalitions through hysterical threats, but generating new threats requires real targets. Once again, rightwing actors have given a myth material weight, one with dire consequences.

The story out of Wi Spa is a case study in how the right’s media and political ecosystems feed each other: On June 24, a woman who goes by the handle @cubanaangel on Instagram uploaded two videos that show her confronting employees and customers at the Koreatown bathhouse, which is known locally as a trans-affirming and LGBTQ-friendly space. “It’s okay for a man to go into the women’s section, show his penis around the other women, young little girls? @cubanaangel asks an employee behind the counter at one point. Later in the video, when another spa-goer intervenes, asking her, “Are you talking about a transgender person?” her reply is that ”there’s no such thing as transgender.” The person who posted the video, who in media appearances identifies herself only by the moniker Angel and whose Instagram account is a mix of Christian affirmations and Bible verses, promises to conduct an expose. “I am going to record this, because I’m gonna make a big deal, I’m going to take this very worldwide.” And she did.