How Tucker Carlson and a Story About a Possibly Fictional Trans Person Fueled Two Weeks of Violent Right-Wing Protests

This convergence of forces is unsurprising to those who have been tracking how anti-trans sentiment has become central to right-wing movements, a spectrum that extends from the center of the Republican Party, which cloaks its attack on trans rights in shallow feminist language parroting the need to protect women and young children, to the far right, which embraces more direct violence. But if these groups’ rhetoric differs by degrees, their motivations are remarkably similar—a violent reinscription of an idealized, traditional idea of womanhood and the nuclear family, one that depends upon a rigid gender binary to maintain itself.

In 2019, the Southern Poverty Law Center noted that the far right was explicitly embracing transphobia, writing that “for far-right extremists, the increased visibility of transgender people is a sign of the growing ‘degeneracy’ of the nation, wrought by ‘cultural Marxists,’ leftists and Jews as part of an assault on white, Christian families and strict gender roles.” According to Miller, the author of the SPLC report, those attacks have ramped up: “Anti-trans activism now animates all parts of the political right, from Republican legislators to the organized white power movement.” In a recent report by the United Kingdom’s International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation on the evolution of far-right extremist groups in the United States, the authors noted that “transphobia has long been one of the most major and ubiquitous narratives around which the far right mobilizes.” Transphobia, it added, “should be recognised as a security concern” and as “one of the major and most ubiquitous narratives around which the far right as a broad movement recruits, mobilises and organises.”

We are likely to see what transpired at Wi Spa repeat itself in the coming months and years—imaginary threats generating real violence. Paranoid fantasy used to justify attacks on trans people, both in the streets and in legislative chambers. Republican elected officials may not be getting into fistfights with trans rights supporters, but one can almost guarantee they will, soon enough, point to Wi Spa as “proof” of the need for even more anti-trans legislation. Perhaps the only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner.