The Trap Doors and Dead Ends of Trying to Get Treated for Long Covid

Tiffany Nazaire felt her first Covid symptoms last October and was diagnosed—along with many of her colleagues at the hospital where she worked—later that month. In the nine months that have passed since then, shortness of breath has landed the 38-year-old in the emergency room multiple times; persistent brain fog, memory loss, and fatigue have made her unable to return to work as a nurse in the Baltimore area.

Nazaire soon found doctors were slow to acknowledge her ongoing symptoms. Emergency room physicians dismissed her shortness of breath as panic, she said, sending her home with a prescription for anti-anxiety medication. When, in December, she visited the University of Maryland Comprehensive Care Clinic, she says the attending nurse did not take her long-haul symptoms seriously. She was told that because she hadn’t been hospitalized, other than her brief emergency room visit, her symptoms were too mild for her to be admitted to their clinic for long-haul patients. In a medical chart Nazaire shared with The New Republic, there is no documented mention of her post-infection symptoms, though they were the reason for her visit. (Contacted by The New Republic, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health would not comment on the specifics of an individual patient’s care or recovery and did not provide eligibility criteria for receiving long-haul Covid treatment at its medical centers.)

Nazaire reached out to other clinics but either didn’t hear back or found there were state residency requirements that prevented her from enrolling. “There were so many roadblocks to care,” Nazaire told me. “That was one of the most depressing things about it.”