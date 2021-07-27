The Trap Doors and Dead Ends of Trying to Get Treated for Long Covid

“My doctor said, You don’t have a fever, you don’t have Covid,” Chimére told me. Instead, her doctor suggested she had a sinus infection. But Smith’s symptoms only worsened, from migraines and brain fog to, a month after she first felt sick, losing vision in her left eye. Last August, she says she sought care at Johns Hopkins’s long-Covid clinic but was told that absent a positive Covid test, she couldn’t be treated. Attending physicians noted on Smith’s medical documents, reviewed by The New Republic, that she was experiencing anxiety, and recommended psychiatric treatment. A physician with the Hopkins long-Covid clinic—where the waiting list is currently seven to nine months—told The New Republic that he does not require patients to present a positive Covid test for treatment, noting that he will see anyone who continues to experience chronic fatigue, elevated heart rate, or “disabling symptoms” more than three months after a Covid infection. But other clinics contacted by The New Republic said they continue to require a positive Covid test to receive care for long-haul symptoms. According to a National Institutes of Health study released last month, an estimated 17 million cases had gone undiagnosed by mid-July 2020. For those who face persistent symptoms but whose initial infections went undiagnosed—overwhelmingly those in low-income urban and rural communities, as well as undocumented people who avoided Covid tests due to immigration status concerns—a positive test requirement poses a significant barrier to treatment.

“For a race of people who historically don’t like to go to the doctor because we’re not treated well,” said Smith, who is Black, “adding pieces to the puzzle isn’t going to encourage us to seek care.”

Long-Covid clinics are relatively new and continue to evolve with growing research on the illness. But so far, they’re concentrated at major medical centers—and out of reach to people in rural settings or areas otherwise cut off from transportation, said Ada Stewart, president of the American Academy of Family Physicians and a family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, South Carolina. “Once again, we’re missing the people in rural areas, the people I’m seeing every day,” she said.