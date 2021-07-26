The Pandemic Cliff Is a Manufactured Crisis

Other pandemic relief programs are set to expire in the coming weeks and months, in what will amount to a cascading wave of delayed, and wholly unnecessary, pain. In September, the federal government’s enhanced unemployment benefits will end, a phaseout that has already occurred in the more than two dozen largely Republican-led states that cut off their residents months before the federal expiration date. (That’s if you were able to access the system to begin with—according to a recent analysis by Bloomberg Businessweek, nine million people who lost work during the pandemic didn’t receive any unemployment benefits at all, amounting to “a hole in the safety net as big as the population of Virginia.”) And on September 30, after more than a year of relief, more than 40 million people with federal student loans will need to resume paying off their debt. For many people, that burden will once again become a crushing financial weight—according to a survey by the advocacy group Student Debt Crisis, 90 percent of people the group spoke with said that they’re financially unready to resume payments. If forced to do so, one out of three people reported that more than a quarter of their income will go toward servicing their student loan debt.

As The New York Times noted about the expiration of these relief programs, the “pandemic safety net is coming apart.” It was always meant to unravel, built as it was upon the idea—now shown to be wishful thinking—that the pandemic would have a predictable end point. (The pandemic still isn’t over, a fact lost on many people in power right now.) For all that these lifelines have benefited millions of Americans, their temporary nature has a built-in cruelty—it says: We’ll give you a taste of what a less precarious life might look like, but just a taste. We’ll take the boot off your neck, but not for good—and when it returns, it’ll feel even more crushing.

But these temporary benefits have sown the seeds of what our future could look like—the power of even half-measures to make a material difference in people’s lives, to give people just a little more breathing room. This month, we’ve seen it again as people started receiving their monthly child tax credit checks, the result of a provision passed by Democrats in the last round of Covid relief. It, too, is meant to be temporary, though some Democrats are pushing for it to be permanent. Parents have described using the extra cash—typically a few hundred dollars per month, per child—to purchase new clothes for their growing children, to help pay childcare workers a decent wage, to pay off credit card debt, to buy a big box of diapers from Costco, to go on a small family vacation, to chip away at medical debt. There’s something obscene and depressing about our collective pandemic experience: that it took mass death and suffering to spur the direct government intervention that allowed millions of others to experience—many for the first time—something like financial stability. There’s no good reason, especially as the pandemic drags on, to steal back that small comfort.