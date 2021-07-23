The Wicked Wit of Shirley Jackson

While she makes light of her obnoxious husband, the letters also show her talent for imbuing the innocuous with malign or mysterious intentions. She seems to have been drawn to the macabre throughout her life but it was as an adult, ensconced in domesticity, that her feel for the gothic intensified and grew more inventive. As her daily life became more ordinary—clutch of kids, husband to clean up after—more eerie and interesting things happened. In Bennington, she was once almost swept away in a flash flood. A nanny named Emma appears in letters to her mother at first to be a godsend, until one morning Jackson wakes “to find emma standing by my bed, whispering that she wanted to show me something; i followed her downstairs and she informed me that there was a little girl in her room playing with a bluebird” who had been “sticking pins in her” while “the Other People—not specified—were all standing outside listening.”

A gale blows the windows of her garage doors in while she’s holding them, causing a hailstorm of shattered glass. Her son Laurie cycles directly into traffic. Her daughter Sally turns silent and sad, eventually admitting she has been “whipped with a yardstick, slapped in the face, had a clothespin fastened onto her ear, called a liar and a thief, and been made to stand up in front of the class to be publicly humiliated” by an abusive teacher at her school.

In the disturbances of everyday life Jackson found not despair, but a sparkling malevolence which poured into her fiction. In a letter to a friend dated 1960 (Jackson died five years later), she wrote of being haunted by “a kind of pact-with-the-devil series of dreams.” Almost 15 years earlier, she recalls in the same letter, she woke up one morning screaming “i didn’t sign i didn’t sign,” a terrifying episode followed by a second dream so scary she doesn’t actually say what happened, except that it caused her to write to her mother to ask if she had “ever been criminally attacked as a small child.” Her mother wrote back to Stanley, “asking if he knew i had been Imagining Things and Was There Anything Wrong Between Us?”

The best things about Jackson’s best fiction have little to do with her life, because they are distinguished by the quality of her chilly prose and not by their subject matter. She certainly lived in a big depressing house in Bennington when she wrote The Haunting of Hill House, but Jackson wrote its malevolence into being: how Hill House “seemed somehow to have formed itself, flying together into its own powerful pattern under the hands of its builders, fitting itself into its own construction of lines and angles, reared its great head back against the sky without concession to humanity.”