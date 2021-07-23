The Wicked Wit of Shirley Jackson

I LOVE YOU AS MUCH AS IF NOT MORE THAN I ALWAYS DID AND THAT LIE I TOLD YOU WAS ONE OF WHICH I CONVINCED MYSELF BECAUSE I WAS ANGRY AND HAD BEEN HURT AND IT SHALL NOT HAPPEN AGAIN IF YOU WILL TAKE ME BACK. (got it?)

They married in 1940. As the years pass and the couple settles into married life, Hyman comes across as petty and cruel, a man who couldn’t remain faithful and also couldn’t seem to forgive the fact it made Jackson unhappy. In a parenthetical from a 1939 letter to Hyman, she notes her own sad tone, claiming it was not bitterness but “a sudden realization that once again i have been meddling and trying to tell you i don’t like the girls you fuck ... and i am not supposed to do that. i’m sorry.”

Yet Jackson’s descriptions of his antics in her own letters to friends are cutting. She’s so funny that the misery he causes seems to burn off like mist on a hot lawn. Hyman once calculated “in a fury,” she reported to a friend, that every page she spent writing to a friend represented $40 lost to the household, which is why her letters went so long. But he also figured that “the brownies i made were worth six dollars a brownie.” These calculations were based, she observes, on the fact that “he grudges every minute i do not spend writing although he is very fond of brownies.” This Hyman sees his wife’s work as the sort of thing one could measure in minutes and dollars; a commercial product whose relationship to time and money was unlike that of his own, more high-flown literary passions.



Hyman appears grubbing and silly in these lines, and reduced to just another child-sized charge in Jackson’s baronial manor—another mouth to feed. In a letter to Ralph Ellison, a close friend of the family’s, she again appears the ruler of a topsy-turvy kingdom: “i am having a fine time doing a novel with my left hand and a long story—with as many levels as grand central station—with my right hand,” she writes, “stirring chocolate pudding with a spoon held in my teeth, and tuning the television with both feet.”