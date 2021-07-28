Better Rules Won’t Fix Democracy

Müller proposes that, to rescue democracy, we need to adopt a set of well-chosen procedural reforms. Many of these are laudable. He explores the deployment of “democracy dollars” as a means of lowering the financial entry barriers to political campaigning—an innovation advocated by Harvard University law professor Lawrence Lessig and adopted on a provisional basis (with so-far equivocal results) in Seattle. He also advocates, following the lead of New York University journalism professor Jay Rosen, the revival of a civic-minded approach to news gathering and broadcasting, soliciting the advance input of citizens in shaping news agendas, and permitting in the process the journalists to act as “partisans of democracy” when “democracy is itself at stake.”

But such programs tend to collapse into question-begging paradoxes in the absence of a clear public mandate behind them: Who decides what brand of citizen input should translate into a journalistic mission? What, not incidentally, becomes of the critical civic mandate of the press to tell the public news that it is in no way predisposed to hear or approve of? And what real-world constituency is going to get democracy dollars—or any other sort of anti-corruption model of electioneering—off the ground in a serious way in a federal system honeycombed with plutocratic interests and agendas in all branches of government, at every level of our politics?

These are at bottom questions of popular—and yes, Populist—mobilization. A truly populist model of politics—that is to say, one that extends the model of expansive democratic political participation to our lives in the broader political economy—includes urgent mandates to accrue, exercise, and delegate actual political power: a central mission curiously absent from both liberal politics writ large and accounts of the need for its procedural reinvention such as Democracy Rules. Rather than encouraging the robust mobilization of citizens into new, more expansive conceptions of the common good, Müller would seem to prefer to engineer the optimal conditions of democratic participation in advance, making slightly upgraded versions of the party system and the press the main business of a democratic polity.

Though Müller concedes that major parties across the West find themselves in a state of drift, he remains optimistic that the system can simply be tweaked into working. “The best response” to the assault on the infrastructures of Western democracies, he writes, “is to regulate in line with basic democratic principles and encourage citizens themselves to take responsibility for this repair by equipping them with the resources to finance both parties and media.” Yet here again we run into questions of power and its distribution: Who, exactly, is doing this regulating and equipping, and what are the incentives behind their program? The public here is being envisioned as clients—funding and grant recipients—of an unspecified body of pro-democracy patrons.