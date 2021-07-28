Better Rules Won’t Fix Democracy

If this sounds a bit like piling principled commitment upon principled commitment, that’s one of the persistent troubles with Democracy Rules: The truths Müller expounds may well be self-evident, and they are worthy goals for Western democracies presently roiled by crises of legitimacy and longer-term policy drift—but Müller’s analysis rarely engages with the root causes of these crises. He proposes procedural fixes that are well-considered but leaves them largely to float in a conceptual and ideological vacuum. Populism is the villain of this book. But that may be largely because it misconstrues a tradition that could revitalize democracy.

Müller insists that populism is by definition an exclusionary and coercive exercise of ethnic and racial privilege. Populists, Müller writes, “claim that they, and only they, represent what they often refer to as the ‘real people’ or also the ‘silent majority.’” Müller sees this maneuver as the fast track to right-wing repression: Populists’ model “is to divide citizens as much as possible” by claiming that one group is the “real majority” while deeming its rivals interlopers, outsiders, or shadowy elites. These invidious efforts create a bureaucratic and judicial regime premised on what philosopher Kate Manne terms “trickle-down aggression”—a brand of ethnonationalist confrontation sanctioned and carried out by the administrative state when it’s delivered into populist hands.

From there, it’s but a short step to rampant corruption and self-dealing. Claiming to embody the general will of the “real people,” autocrats weaponize state power in their own image: They reward supporters with patronage and threaten their opponents with the “loss of jobs or benefits.” One representative model of this practice, Müller writes, is the autocratic regime of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey, which initially tried to delegitimize a series of municipal elections that Erdoğan’s party lost in 2019; when a follow-on ballot delivered still heavier losses to Erdoğan’s side, the Turkish leader simply reduced funding and access to other resources to the mayor in Istanbul and other cities that turned out heavily for Erdoğan’s opposition. A similar consolidation of power at the top has occurred under Viktor Orbán in Hungary, where reform liberals won electoral victories at the local level but were drained of day-to-day operational resources by the top.