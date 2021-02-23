The Depressing Whiplash of the Senate’s Capitol Riot Hearing

Law enforcement ably played the role of both problem and solution at Tuesday’s Senate oversight hearing on the January 6 riot at the Capitol. “Was this an intelligence break down,” asked Senator Jacky Rosen from Nevada, “or a resource issue?” A litany of failures had already been offered: an FBI report that wasn’t flagged well-enough, according to acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Robert Contee, or a lack of appropriate training, said former chief of Capitol Police Steven Sund, when faced with rioters who “came prepared for war.” As Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said more than once throughout the hearing, the consensus was that the day was tragic, but without the actions of law enforcement, could have been much worse. Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri was among many who thanked police who had defended the Capitol from, as he put it, “criminal rioters, these violent criminals.” Hawley was memorably photographed that day, raising a fist in support of the attempted insurrection.

Such was the circular whiplash of the hearing, one of the first to investigate the violence meant to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election. While several senators were clear about the political dimensions of that attack, that it was fueled by anti-government groups, militias, QAnon—which Rosen accurately labeled as antisemitic—and white supremacists, and that evidence of this growing convergence was there online in the weeks leading up to January 6, they hewed to the narrative of the riot as something unprecedented, out-of-character with the American story.

The truth is, the question of police resources (which seems to answer itself) has no real bearing on what motivates this kind of attack: lies of a stolen election, repeated from on high, and which continue inside Congress. Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin used the overwhelming majority of his time to read from a blog post published at The Federalist, floating the idea that the riot was actually stirred up by “agents provocateurs,” fake Trump supporters, and the police themselves. (“All of a sudden, pro-police people felt the police were attacking them, and they didn’t know why. Instead of running away, the people stood their ground.”) Hawley, meanwhile, asked law enforcement witnesses if they agreed with those who said they were “complicit” in the riots—a neat way of both blaming people for suggesting police complicity, and dodging his own in having pushed election fraud lies. It was a mess. And it all served to shove the blame for the riots far outside the halls of Congress.