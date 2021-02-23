The Depressing Whiplash of the Senate’s Capitol Riot Hearing

The truth is, the question of police resources (which seems to answer itself) has no real bearing on what motivates this kind of attack: lies of a stolen election, repeated from on high, and which continue inside Congress. Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin used the overwhelming majority of his time to read from a blog post published at The Federalist, floating the idea that the riot was actually stirred up by “agents provocateurs,” fake Trump supporters, and the police themselves. (“All of a sudden, pro-police people felt the police were attacking them, and they didn’t know why. Instead of running away, the people stood their ground.”) Hawley, meanwhile, asked law enforcement witnesses if they agreed with those who said they were “complicit” in the riots—a neat way of both blaming people for suggesting police complicity and dodging his own in having pushed election fraud lies. It was a mess. And it all served to shove the blame for the riots far outside the halls of Congress.

But police were in a position to prepare. It is worth revisiting how much of the pregame was all out in the open. First, there was the president, who in December publicly called for his defenders to come to Washington on January 6, promising it would be “wild,” and then charged them with marching to Congress to defend their country from the results of a lawful election, “because you’ll never take back our country with weakness.” Also in December, an online flyer appeared, advertising “Operation Occupy the Capitol.” It wasn’t only moving through far-right spaces; several Republican organizations shared it, too. This would mobilize the groups that coalesced earlier in 2020, at rallies demanding states “reopen” in the face of the pandemic, where armed militia members rubbed shoulders with QAnon followers—rallies that the president had also stamped with approval: “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” And in October, law enforcement arrested a number of men, some affiliated with militias, connected to an alleged plot to abduct Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Despite the signs that Trump had been courting these groups in an effort to overturn an election, by force if needed, police largely approached the January 6 protest like a typical MAGA event.

“Despite meticulous training and contingency plans for a host of scenarios from terrorist attacks to biohazards, the Capitol Police seemed unprepared,” wrote W.J. Hennigan and Vera Bergengruen at Time, “when the threat arrived in the form of mostly white men carrying American flags.” Were the police unprepared in the sense that they testified Tuesday, lacking a plan? What we’ve learned in recent weeks is that they were prepared—for a group of Trump supporters with the welcome invitation of the president. They prepared to treat them as relatively nonthreatening, as “American Patriots,” in the language of Ivanka Trump. Police can blame that on faulty intelligence, but we’ve seen the same patterns emerge in other protests. Police have wide discretion to act, which, historically, has meant they hold back in the face of white supremacist violence.