In Joe Biden, Putin Has Finally Met a U.S. President Who Sees Him for Who He Is

U.S.-Russian history is filled with epic misreadings of rival leaders. At the 1961 Vienna summit, Nikita Khrushchev concluded that the newly inaugurated John Kennedy was overmatched on the world stage. Acting on this misjudgment, Khrushchev felt emboldened enough to station nuclear missiles in Cuba, which led to the chilling tensions of the 1962 Missile Crisis, in which the young president stared Khrushchev down.

Biden’s biggest achievement in Geneva may have been to normalize relations with Moscow while still appearing tough both to a global audience and to voters back home. In the most stirring portion of his prepared remarks at the press conference, Biden explained how he mixed idealism with realpolitik in his negotiating session with Putin: “I also told him that no president of the United States could keep faith with the American people if they did not speak out to defend our democratic values.… That’s just part of the DNA of our country. So, human rights is always going to be on the table.”

Traditionally for America, human rights have always been on the table, as long as the table was empty of all other considerations. But dating back to the Cold War, when the CIA worked overtime to overthrow democratically elected left-leaning governments and America embraced useful dictators, this rhetorical commitment to human rights was tinged with massive hypocrisy. And the hypocrisy did not end with the collapse of the USSR: On Wednesday, Putin couldn’t resist reminding the world of the CIA’s aggressive use of black sites during the Bush-Cheney years.