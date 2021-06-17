In Joe Biden, Putin Has Finally Met a U.S. President Who Sees Him for Who He Is

Joe Biden will almost certainly be the last president whose internal newsreel is filled with memories of Russia from Joseph Stalin to Vladimir Putin. He was born during World War II, when old “Uncle Joe” was our ally against Hitler. And he first visited Moscow as a senator in 1979, during the ideological rigidity of the Leonid Brezhnev years.



That firsthand understanding of the arc of history from brutal Stalinist Communism to harsh authoritarianism was on display Wednesday during Biden’s post-summit press conference in Geneva. Several times Biden bristled when asked about the personal aspects of his relationship with Putin. “This is not about trust,” Biden said with a hint of weary exasperation in his voice. “This is about self-interest and the verification of self-interest.”

That is a much tougher standard than Ronald Reagan’s endlessly repeated translation of a Russian proverb: “Trust but verify.” With reformer Mikhail Gorbachev, who reputedly grew impatient with this Reaganite catchphrase, trust was indeed possible. But self-interest is the only standard that ever matters with the cynical Putin, who said during his own Geneva press conference, “In life there is no happiness. There’s only the specter of happiness.”