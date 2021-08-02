“Dear Sarah, This Is God. Please Just Stay Home.”

In retrospect, we can see that Palin’s elevation by John McCain to the vice presidential nomination was a hideous turning point for America—a distant early warning of things to come. She embodies everything awful that the GOP has become in these intervening years. She is both an idiot and a brownshirt, and she paved the lamentable road down which Donald Trump later thundered. Everyone who promoted her in 2008 (looking at you, Bill Kristol) has the blood of a dying nation on their hands, and they must all rise up to stop this madness before it starts.

I remember the day she got the vice presidential nod. I was in my hotel room in Denver, the Democratic convention having just ended. It was the morning after Barack Obama’s big speech at Mile High Stadium. That bit of political artifice, to be honest with you, made me a wee bit uncomfortable; it was a little too hero-worshippy by my lights, although I did enjoy Barney Smith’s star turn (look it up).

I had Morning Joe on the tube as I was getting ready to check out and drive up to St. Paul (through the Badlands, which I’d never seen) for the Republican convention. And I remember Mika getting the news from someone off-camera and saying something like: “Really? Sarah Palin? Are you sure?”