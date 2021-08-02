“Dear Sarah, This Is God. Please Just Stay Home.”

Sarah Palin was asked over the weekend if she might run for Senate in 2022 against Lisa Murkowski, who has recently committed the thought crime of taking her job seriously. Predictably, Palin played it on the coy and emotionally manipulative side, saying: “If God wants me to do it, I will.”

I don’t claim to have a direct pipeline to the Big Guy, or Gal, or They, or whatever identity God is claiming these days. But I can say this much: Sarah Palin would dumb down the United States Senate more than anyone since Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson arrived a decade ago. And that’s really saying something. Surely God doesn’t want that.

In retrospect, we can see that Palin’s elevation by John McCain to the vice presidential nomination was a hideous turning point for America—a distant early warning of things to come. She embodies everything awful that the GOP has become in these intervening years. She is both an idiot and a brownshirt, and she paved the lamentable road down which Donald Trump later thundered. Everyone who promoted her in 2008 (looking at you, Bill Kristol) has the blood of a dying nation on their hands, and they must all rise up to stop this madness before it starts.