Can Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok Save Us From the Delta Variant?

Were the government pursuing an all-of-the-above approach to tackling the pandemic, its decision to throw money at the internet-famous (and at least one vaccine skeptic) might seem like just another arrow in its quiver. Even if trusted friends, family members, and doctors tend to be most influential in getting others to accept the vaccine, there seems little harm in enlisting a few celebrities to do the same. But with a range of relief measures foundering, it instead seems to reflect a belated effort to conjure a viral marketing campaign when things like 24-hour vaccination sites and more expansive health services are needed.



It is no coincidence that the way out of the Covid crisis is also a way to a potentially more just society, one in which the government ensures people’s basic needs in health care, housing, employment, and the rest of what makes for a decent life. This is not some momentary confluence of leftists’ economic program and what the particular urgency of the moment requires; instead it proves the necessity of socialist guarantees of basic needs and services. The Biden administration, and much of the Democratic establishment, have consistently missed this point, instead offering a series of temporary half-measures: free vaccines but not universal health care, momentary rent relief but not a housing guarantee, once-a-year stimulus checks that don’t even approach what’s needed to make most people whole.

Among the what-could-have-beens, it’s worth noting that the Trump administration and its Republican colleagues, while funding programs like Operation Warp Speed, consistently cast doubt on the scale of the pandemic and the efficacy of vaccines while promoting dubious treatments like hydroxychloroquine. If vaccine skepticism has been appropriated by culture warriors, finding a deep, disturbing hold in the MAGA psyche, it’s Donald Trump who helped plant it there. That’s all the more reason for Democrats to distinguish themselves from their Republican opponents, to become the party of the “positive information” they’re quietly paying influencers to spread. Along with touting the benefits of the jab, Democrats should be pushing for enhanced unemployment benefits, cash payments, free health services, and rent relief. These programs should not be considered interventionist blips on the otherwise steady march of American capitalism. Instead they should be a core part of the Democratic platform, part of a hopeful course that they chart—in rhetoric, legislation, executive orders, and whatever else it takes.

