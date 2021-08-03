Can Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok Save Us From the Delta Variant?

“I think I flirted with Dr. Fauci, but in a respectful way,” said Tinx, a TikTok star with more than a million followers, a signature Chipotle bowl, and a reputation for good dating advice, after her recent discussion with the presidential adviser. She is, as The New York Times reported this weekend, one of the influencers—from buzzy pop star Olivia Rodrigo to millennial TikTok mavens—enlisted by the Biden administration (and the marketing companies paid millions of dollars on its behalf) to sing the praises of the vaccine, especially for people 18 to 39, who lag behind older Americans in getting vaccinated. The White House campaign, combined with other state and local-level efforts, represents “a counterattack against a rising tide of vaccine misinformation that has flooded the internet, where anti-vaccine activists can be so vociferous that some young creators say they have chosen to remain silent on vaccines to avoid a politicized backlash.” The campaign is designed to be “a positive information effort,” countering the flood of negative misinformation that has made some young people buy into false theories, like that their arms might become magnetized, as one popular TikTok meme claims.

On its own, this makes sense. The Delta variant of Covid-19 is ravaging many communities, and the vaccine has been shown to be extremely effective against serious illness or death. The need to promote vaccine acceptance—by any and all means, including through family members and doctors, who have been found to be most influential in swaying opinion—could not be more clear.

But efforts to increase vaccine uptake across the country are just one piece of an effective pandemic response: People’s basic needs must also be accounted for, especially in a time of rolling economic crisis. And it’s here that the Biden administration is sending wildly mixed messages. On Saturday, the national eviction moratorium expired. After weeks of indecision, the White House spent a few days appearing to scramble for a solution, only to off-load the problem to Congress, which is pointing back at him to act. Meanwhile, a major federal rent relief program has only distributed 7 percent of its $47 billion fund. The failure is one of effective bureaucracy as much as it is one of political will.